The Chestnuts Group – PWAP Newborn Necessities

Story & Photos by Marianne Salza

The Chestnut Group – a non-profit social organization for Boston women over 50-years-of-age – held its Party with a Purpose (PWAP) fundraiser on April 10 at The Vincent Club (TVC) to support their Newborn Necessities program.

The Vincent Club’s Newborn Necessities committee began in 2008, and serves disadvantaged new mothers at MGH’s Chelsea HealthCare Center. A majority of the women are unemployed and uninsured, are often homeless, or immigrants confronted with hardships such as a language barrier.

“There is great need,” emphasized Sandy Bigelow, Chairperson, Newborn Necessities, The Vincent Club. “We work with social workers, and they choose supplies. Once a month, we get together and send a full bag. This year, members have given 40 knit hats. They say, ‘handmade especially for you with love from Newborn Necessities.’”

Prior to the pandemic, Newborn Necessities would deliver maternity clothes to the clinic and help mothers choose items they were most in need of. Now the cause focuses on providing mothers with the essentials: diapers, wipes, ointment, onesies, fleece and swaddling blankets, a package of baby clothes, books, and even cribettes for families living in shelters.

“We so appreciate the supplies,” expressed Bigelow, who misses getting to meet and hold the infants. “It shows that somebody cares about them and is thinking about them.”

Beacon Hill Chestnuts, Lea DeCosta and Jill Severino, agreed that Newborn Necessities was the perfect charity to be recognized for their first PWAP as co-chairs of the group because the two organizations share many members and philanthropic ideas.

“This is such a great space and organization,” beamed Severino, who is also a Vincent Club member. “The Vincent Club has been around for over a century and supports research. We fund the salary for the women who help women with post-partum depression.”

The mission of The Vincent Club, a women’s organization located in Beacon Hill, prioritizes the health and wellness of women. Its educational and fundraising opportunities support the Vincent Department of Obstetrics & Gynecology at Massachusetts General Hospital.

“Newborn Necessities is what we’re raising money for tonight to help underserved new moms,” said Severino. “They provide necessities to women who can’t afford to get them. Both of us know how important it is to have support when babies are newly born.”

As mothers themselves, Severino and DeCosta understand how critical a strong foundation is to begin a child’s future, and were touched by The Chestnut’s immediate eagerness to participate in the fundraiser.

Parties with a Purpose started some nine years ago as large gatherings hosted at the home of a Chestnut. Members would contribute towards the hosts’ costs; but now, since The Chestnut Group collects nominal dues, the organization pays for the party so that members can support the local charity being sponsored.

Parties with a Purpose typically occur some five times a year, and have been held in Beacon Hill, Downtown Boston, the Seaport, and Back Bay. The events have raised thousands of dollars for local non-profits.

In addition to Party with a Purpose events, The Chestnut Group gathers for luncheons, walks, cooking, travel, book and documentary film discussions, special events, and more.

“The Chestnuts is a great organization for women over 50 to find each other and get together in the community and area,” said DeCosta. “You can go to any Chestnut event and people will come up and talk to you. You can be involved as little or as much as you like. There are so many things to do.”

Severino, who moved to Boston a couple of years ago, describes The Chestnuts as a “welcoming and friendly” group. She enjoys attending Small Spots because she can comfortably engage in conversation in the intimate gathering of four to 12 members over drinks.

“It opened up this whole group of friends,” smiled Severino, who now feels like Boston is her home. “It’s a great place to find new friends and do fun things together.”