Wu Announces Return of Playoff Hub on Canal Street

Mayor Michelle Wu announced the return of the Boston Playoff Hub on Canal Street, creating a car-free zone for fans to gather before and during home playoff games at TD Garden.

“As the city of champions, Boston is lucky to have another round of playoff games to watch at TD Garden. With the Boston Playoff Hub on Canal Street, we’re again making it easier to gather with friends and family to cheer on the Celtics,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “I encourage basketball fans to celebrate responsibly and enjoy what makes Boston so special.”

The Playoff Hub will be free and open to the public, providing more space for residents and visitors to gather outdoors and celebrate the Celtics. Canal Street closure times will vary based on game day start times and will be posted on boston.gov. Canal Street will remain closed to traffic through one hour after the game ends. Parking regulations will be posted on Saturday, April 19 ahead of the first Celtics playoff game. Vehicles in violation of posted regulations will be towed.

“The City continues to find new ways to partner with important stakeholders like the Boston Celtics and the Downtown North Association in order to bolster its efforts to revitalize our downtown core and to bring a needed infusion of energy to support the lifeblood of our economy: our small businesses,” said Segun Idowu, Chief of Economic Opportunity and Inclusion. “The Boston Playoff Hub on Canal Street is an important way to advance Mayor Wu’s vision of a Boston that is a home for everyone. We look forward to Canal Street and TD Garden becoming a welcoming space for visitors, residents, and a new championship banner.”

“Few places capture the excitement of game day like TD Garden, especially with the Celtics in the playoffs,” said Rich Gotham, Boston Celtics Team President. “We’d like to express our gratitude to Mayor Wu and the City of Boston for reintroducing the Playoff Hub on Canal Street, giving fans the chance to come together, rally behind the team, and shine a spotlight on local businesses. We’re looking forward to another strong playoff run with the best fans in the world.”

“We are proud to once again welcome the NBA Playoffs to TD Garden,” said Glen Thornborough, president of TD Garden and COO of the Boston Bruins. “Celtics playoff basketball is an incredible experience and we are grateful to Mayor Wu, City of Boston and the Downtown North Association for bringing the Playoff Hub back to Canal Street. It extends the exhilarating and electric atmosphere that defines our venue into the community and enhances the excitement for neighborhood and local businesses.”

“The Downtown North Association is excited to see the return of Canal Street as the Playoff Hub. We look forward to welcoming Celtics fans to the area and to create an exciting festive atmosphere,” said Jay Walsh, Downtown North Association Director. “We are grateful to Mayor Wu and the City of Boston and we look forward to seeing the Celtics defend their championship.”