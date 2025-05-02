BLO presents free family-friendly performance of “Noah’s Flood”

Special to the Sun

Boston Lyric Opera (BLO) presents a special free public performance of composer Benjamin Britten’s 1958 work, NOAH’S FLOOD (Noye’s Fludde) on May 3 @ 2pm at Symphony Hall. This participatory, family-friendly opera brings together professional artists, community musicians and young performers for a vibrant retelling of the classic story of a man driven to save his family, his community, and the Earth’s animals from an existential flood.

Part of BLO’s ongoing commitment to accessible, community-centered performances, NOAH’S FLOOD is designed for audiences of all ages, offering an introduction to opera through Britten’s charming score. The production will be conducted by BLO Music Director David Angus and is directed by Dayron Miles. Performers include David McFerrin, a BLO Jane & Steven Akin Emerging Artist alumnus, in the title role, and Alexis Peart, a current Emerging Artist as Mrs. Noah, alongside hundreds of local schoolchildren, instrumentalists and choral singers in an inclusive, participatory musical experience.

Community partners and performers include Boston Children’s Chorus, Boston String Academy, Back Bay Ringers, VOICES Boston, Boston Recorder Orchestra, Community Music Center of Boston, Boston Symphony Orchestra, New England Conservatory Preparatory School and Artists for Humanity.

The production is part of BLO’s “Rising Waters/Rising Voices” initiative, which aims to use its performances and other resources to bring attention to environmental concerns that threaten its communities. For ten years before NOAH’S FLOOD premiered, Britten had been interested in writing operas accessible to children and based on biblical stories and as a vehicle to teach young people about music creation. He was asked to write a piece for a summer music program and looked to adapt one of the medieval “Chester ‘Miracle Plays’” that are among the first dramatized biblical stories. Poignantly – and by some accounts his impetus to create this work – Britten’s hometown of Aldeburgh, England and the areas around it had been devastated by a string of storms that destroyed homes and flooded communities years earlier.

The Story

Using text from the English Miracle Plays, Moralities and Interludes compiled by Alfred W. Pollard, NOAH’S FLOOD tells the biblical story of Noah, his family, and the pairs of animals that board the ark to survive the great flood. Encouraged by God to prepare his community to withstand a coming flood, Noah works to build an ark. He endures ridicule from his community and his own wife while faithfully constructing the mammoth boat and planning to fill it with animal pairs of all types. After 40 days and 40 nights of rain, the storms subside, and Noah releases out a dove who returns with an olive branch as a sign of divine deliverance. God promises Noah never again to destroy the Earth with a flood, and manifests a rainbow to signal his promise. The work’s engaging storytelling and playful animal characters—and Britten’s inventive use of music that incorporates everything from handbells to audience participation—the opera is an ideal introduction for young audiences and first-time operagoers.

“With its well-known and resonant story, and its purpose to bring children into the creation of music, NOAH’S FLOOD is a perfect choice for BLO’s largest free community event this year,” says BLO Artistic Director Nina Yoshida Nelsen. “Britten’s work was written to be performed by community players and singers, and meant to appeal to a broad audience,” she says. “This production embraces the spirit of our outreach efforts, including our commitment to help people think about the changing climate and how it affects them.”

“At BCC, we use the power of music as a catalyst for change,” says Andrés Holder, executive director of Boston Children’s Chorus. “Opportunities like NOAH’S FLOOD that highlight themes of climate justice and human beings’ resilience in the face of earth-shattering adversity are truly special for our singers. Being part of a professional opera production at Symphony Hall gives our singers the chance to grow artistically while also experiencing the magic that happens when people from different walks of life come together to create something beautiful. We believe in the power of diverse voices bridging differences and inspiring social change. This collaboration with Boston Lyric Opera reflects that belief; it brings young people from all backgrounds into spaces where they are seen, heard and celebrated. We’re proud to help bring this remarkable work to life.”

“Opportunities like NOAH’S FLOOD don’t come around often, but at VOICES Boston, we’ve made it our mission to make sure our singers are ready when they do,” says Artistic Director Dan Ryan. “This year our kids performed in The Seasons with Boston Lyric Opera. I see these children grow in every collaborative role they have in these ambitious, professional productions. Noah’s Flood is a fantastic opportunity to work alongside peers, professional musicians, and the extraordinary team at BLO. They’re not just singing—they’re learning, dreaming, and discovering who they are through music. It’s an honor to help them lift their voices and be part of something larger than themselves.”

This free performance (donations of $25 suggested) continues BLO’s tradition of bringing opera to new locations in and around the heart of Boston. Reservations are required due to anticipated demand.