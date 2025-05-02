First Watch restaurant signs lease for space at 777 Boylston St.

By Dan Murphy

First Watch, which will offer affordable, made-to order breakfast, brunch, and lunch (but not dinner) dishes, officially signed a lease last week for a space at 777 Boylston St., according to a company spokesperson.

The flagship Boston location for the growing national chain, which opened its first Massachusetts location last year in Hanover, will be the now-empty retail space located in the basement and on the first floor between two other restaurants, Abe & Louie’s and Atlantic Fish.

“This high-profile location in the heart of Boston is a major milestone as we continue our growth in New England and beyond,” said Chris Tomasso, First Watch CEO and President, in a press release. “We’re grateful for the warm welcome we received for our first Massachusetts location earlier this year and look forward to bringing First Watch’s innovative menu and signature hospitality to the Back Bay.”

A one-of-a-kind, Boston-inspired mural painted by a local artist will adorn the interior of the incoming restaurant to reflect its location in the heart of the historic Back Bay.

One weekend prior to First Watch’s expected opening later this year, the restaurant will raise money to support Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Jimmy Fund’s mission to fight cancer, continuing a partnership that began earlier this year at the Hanover restaurant.

The incoming Boylston Street restaurant will also create approximately 30 new jobs, with hiring set to start this fall, said a company spokesperson.