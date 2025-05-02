News in Brief

Alzheimer’s and dementia information classes

West End Library in Partnership with Alzheimer’s Association to offer Alzheimer’s and dementia information classes.

The 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s

Learn how to recognize common signs of the disease in yourself and others and what next steps to take.

Tuesday, May 20th, 2:00-3:00 PM

Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia

Learn about the difference between Alzheimer’s and dementia, risk factors, and treatments.

Tuesday, May 27th, 2:00-3:00 PM

West End Branch of the Boston Public Library

151 Cambridge Street Boston, MA 02114

Registration is required as seats are limited. To register, please contact Wesley Fiorentino at [email protected] or call 617-523-3957.

Freedom Trail Foundation expands tours in May

As the weather warms, the Freedom Trail Foundation’s 18th-century costumed guides are out on the Trail in full force offering an expanded menu of fun and educational tours.

Starting May 3, the Freedom Trail Foundation’s current spring tour schedule offers Walk Into History Tours from the Boston Common Visitor Information Center on the hour every hour, daily, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. as well as 2:00 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Additionally, the Foundation offers tours departing from the ArtsBoston booth including Walk Into History Tours on Saturdays at 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m., as well as North End Tours on Saturdays at 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. and Sundays at 1:30 p.m.

“Boston’s iconic Freedom Trail, its historic sites, and the Foundation offer an array of activities to experience this spring and year-round,” said the Foundation’s Executive Director Suzanne Segura Taylor. “The expanded tours schedule gives residents and visitors more opportunities to enjoy learning about 250 years of history on the Freedom Trail for Preservation Month and as the Commonwealth and City commemorates the sestercentennial.”

Walk Into History Tours are the official 90-minute walking tour of the Freedom Trail featuring tales of high treason, mob agitations, revolutionary actions, and partisan fights, walking to 11 of Boston’s historic Freedom Trail sites to and from Boston Common and Faneuil Hall. The North End Tour features stops along the Trail including the Paul Revere House, Old North Church, Copp’s Hill Burying Ground, and other historic places in Boston’s oldest neighborhood.

Led by 18th-century costumed guides, Freedom Trail Foundation walking tours are $17 for adults, $15 for seniors/students, and $8 for children, and include a $1 donation to the Freedom Trail Foundation’s Preservation Fund. Tickets may be purchased at the Boston Common Visitor Information Center and The BOS Traveling Mobile Visitor Center (various locations), Artists for Humanity and Crabby Jack’s shops inside historic Faneuil Hall, Samuel Adams Downton Boston Taproom next to historic Faneuil Hall, Old Town Trolley locations and ticket booths, and online at TheFreedomTrail.org.

All walking tours are available for group tours year-round by appointment and are perfect for tourist groups, family outings, birthday parties, company parties, corporate activities, team building, and more, and may be booked via phone reservation at (617) 357-8300.

The Foundation and City of Boston also celebrates Preservation Month in May with an array of tours, events, exhibits, and activities along the Freedom Trail for adults and children, history buffs and curious visitors. For more Preservation Month information, please visit HYPERLINK “https://www.boston.gov/departments/landmarks-commission/boston-preservation-month” https://www.boston.gov/departments/landmarks-commission/boston-preservation-month

For more information about the Freedom Trail and Freedom Trail sites, please visit TheFreedomTrail.org or call (617) 357-8300.

Spring Cleanup at Peters Park set for May 3

Friends of Peter Park will hold a Spring Cleanup on Saturday, May 3, from 9 a.m. to noon at Peters Park (rain date: Sunday, May 4, from noon to 3 p.m.).

Fenway NIC to meet May 13 at 1140 Boylston St.

The Fenway NIC (Neighborhood Improvement Committee) will meet on Tuesday, May 13, at 5:30 p.m. in the Steve Heck Room on the first floor of 1140 Boylston St. A virtual option will be offered as well via Zoom.

Besides community updates, Berklee President Jim Lucchese, who joined the institution as its fifth president in January, will join to share a few thoughts and meet neighbors. Refreshments will also be served.

R.S.V.P. to https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScbcFGFOxPbTVZcaaQez-Iux2-UVMrK1abKxkZTITMu8SnbrQ/viewform.

Women’s Lunch Place to hold gala May 16 at Mandarin Oriental

Women Lunch Place’s annual fundraiser and networking luncheon, ‘eat LUNCH give,’ will take place on Friday, May 16, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the Oriental Ballroom at the Mandarin Oriental hotel.

This special luncheon will include a delicious meal, an exciting raffle, and the opportunity to hear about the great work and mission of WLP from some of Boston’s brightest leaders.

Visit womenslunchplace.org/elg to view tickets and sponsorship information.

Mayor’s Neighborhood Coffee Hour set to return this spring

Mayor Michelle Wu will join the Office of Neighborhood Services and the Boston Parks and Recreation Department for the return of her annual Neighborhood Coffee Hours, including an event for the Beacon Hill and Back Bay communities on Thursday, May 15, from 10- 11 a.m. on the Commonwealth Avenue Mall (near the Arlington Street entrance); an event for the South End community on Wednesday, May 21, from 10-11 a.m. at Titus Sparrow Park, located at 75 West Rutland Square; and an event for Fenway/Kenmore voters on Wednesday, June 11, from 10-11 a.m. at the Back Bay Fens – Kelleher Rose Garden, located at 73 Park Drive.

The Mayor Neighborhood Coffee Hours, presented in partnership with Dunkin’ and Star Market, offers Boston residents the opportunity to speak directly with Mayor Wu and staff from city departments about city services and resident concerns. Leadership and staff from the Community Engagement Cabinet will attend each Coffee Hour, and attendees will have the opportunity to meet their neighborhood liaisons, who will deliver remarks focused on city improvements in each neighborhood.

In the event of rain, the Mayor’s Neighborhood Coffee Hour for the Beacon Hill and Back Bay communities will take place on Thursday, May 15, from 10- 11 a.m. in the Central Branch of the Boston Public Library, located at 700 Boylston St.; the event for the South End community will take place on Wednesday, May 21, from 10-11 a.m. at Union Combined Parish, located at 485 Columbus Ave.; and the event for Fenway/Kenmore voters on Wednesday, June 11, from 10-11 a.m. at the Fenway Community Center, located at 1282 Boylston St., #123.

Visit boston.gov/coffee-hours for more information and a complete schedule of Mayor’s Neighborhood Coffee Hours.

Ward 4 Dems offers $400 scholarships for ninth and 10th graders

Do you know a ninth or 10th grader who lives in or attends school in Ward 4 and might be interested in a $400 scholarship, courtesy of the Boston Ward 4 Democratic Committee? If your answer is ‘Yes,’ then tell them to apply.

The schools include the Melvin H. King South End Academy, Boston Latin School, and Winsor School. The scholarship is also available to ninth and 10th graders who do not attend one of those schools but live in Ward 4.

All applications are due by May 15. Students can apply online at bostonward4dems.org/scholarship-program, or they can email any questions to [email protected].