Wu, B.A.A. announce recipients of the fastest Bostonian awards at the Boston Marathon

Special to the Sun

Mayor Michelle Wu and the Boston Athletic Association (B.A.A.) announced the recipients of the third annual awards for the Fastest Bostonians, given to the Boston residents with the quickest finish times at the 129th Boston Marathon presented by Bank of America. For the first time this year, a Fastest Bostonian award is being presented to the fastest male in the marathon’s wheelchair division, along with the fastest man, woman, and non-binary runners.

The awards will be given to Erik Linden, a data scientist from Beacon Hill and a Boston College graduate, who ran his first Boston Marathon in 2:21:25; Jacqueline Gaughan, a Beacon Hill resident who works in finance and finished the race in 2:32:07; and Danielle Bishop from Allston who works at New Balance, ran their eighth Boston Marathon and finished the race in 3:42:14. Boston is also proud to honor Jason Fowler, a South Boston resident and 21-time Boston Marathon participant who competed in the wheelchair division of the marathon and finished in 2:00:43. Mayor Wu and the B.A.A. will celebrate these four athletes at a reception in the coming weeks.

“Congratulations to everyone who competed in one of Boston’s most treasured traditions and represented our communities. I am especially proud to recognize Erik Linden, Jacqueline Gaughan, Jason Fowler, and Danielle Bishop as this year’s Fastest Bostonians, showing their determination and grit in the marathon known around the world,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “Thank you to the B.A.A for their continued partnership and continuing this great tradition in our city.”

“The theme for the 129th Boston Marathon presented by Bank of America was ‘Meet the Moment’ and these four outstanding Bostonians certainly did that,” said Jack Fleming, President and CEO of the Boston Athletic Association. “Representing themselves and the City of Boston in our marathon of the same name, we congratulate them on their efforts as we know their achievements inspire others in the City. We celebrate them in their hometown marathon.”

The Boston Marathon is the world’s oldest annual marathon. This is the third year that Boston residents with the quickest time crossing the Finish Line will receive a commemorative glass bowl engraved with the phrase “Fastest Bostonian.” This year’s marathon marked the 50th anniversary of the Wheelchair Division at the Boston Marathon, and for the first time this year the City and B.A.A. will honor the fastest Boston-based male wheelchair athlete. There were no women from Boston competing in the wheelchair division this year.

Last year’s Fastest Bostonian Award went to three Boston runners. Dr. Miles Batty from West Roxbury won for the fastest Boston man, finishing the race in 2 hours and 25 minutes. Arianna Maida from Jamaica Plain, was the fastest Boston woman with a time of 2 hours and 48 minutes. Nonie Anderson from Brighton, a Boston College Law School student, finished the race in 3 hours and 44 minutes.

The reception to honor Boston’s fastest runners will be announced soon.