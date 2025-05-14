DCR ramps up lifeguard recruitment ahead of the 2025 Summer season 

Special to the Sun

The Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) announced a renewed push to recruit lifeguards, swim instructors, and other roles across Massachusetts ahead of the summer season. Certified lifeguard applicants who commit to working at an agency beach or pool through Labor Day can still earn up to $750 in bonuses, in addition to competitive hourly wages ranging from $22 to $27 depending on position and associated certifications.

“DCR’s beaches and pools welcome thousands of families and residents each summer, and hiring qualified lifeguards is crucial to ensuring a safe and fun experience for all,” said

DCR Commissioner Brian Arrigo. “Our lifeguards spend their summers outside, made good money, and may even get to save some lives. If you are a strong summer, who is looking for a summer job, I encourage you to reach out to us and apply today.”

DCR’s Bureau of Pool and Waterfront Safety is still actively recruiting lifeguards, head lifeguards, pool and waterfront supervisors, and water safety instructors to staff agency-managed pools in Somerville, Boston, Chelsea, Lawrence, Malden, Cambridge, Everett and Watertown, as well as Revere Beach. Lifeguards who stay through Sunday, August 17, 2025 – the end of the pool season will receive a $250 retention bonus. Additionally, those who work through Labor Day, Monday September 1, 2025, marking the end of the beach season, will receive an extra

$500 bonus.

To apply for a lifeguard

position, candidates must be at least 16 years old by their date of hire, complete lifeguard training, and be certified in first aid and CPR. DCR is offering a free lifeguard training class June 6-8 in Lynn. As first

responders, lifeguards play a crucial role in ensuring the safety of visitors at state-managed beaches and pools.

DCR will open its 81

designated swimming areas across Massachusetts

Memorial Day Weekend (May 24-26, 2025), and the season will run through

Labor Day (September 1, 2025). DCR’s 24 pools across the state open June 21 and the agency’s two wading pools open June 14.

DCR’s lifeguard recruitment is a year-round effort. The agency collaborates with partner state agencies, state and local elected officials, municipalities, and educational institutions across the state to spread the word about this opportunity for good-paying

summer employment. This spring, DCR ran lifeguard recruitment advertisements in MBTA stations as well as on electronic messaging boards on roads across the state. DCR also ran recruitment radio PSAs on stations across the state including Spanish and Haitian

Creole-speaking radio stations.

Most of DCR’s pool and waterfront positions are seasonal, with a 40-hour work week, including weekends and holidays. Limited part-time lifeguard and instructor positions (up to 20 hours per week) may also be available.

Areas where lifeguards are needed include:

• Artesani Pool in Brighton;

• Latta Pool in Somerville;

• Geisler and Higgins Pools in Lawrence;

• Revere Beach;

• Vietnam Veterans Memorial Pool in Chelsea;

• Allied Veterans Memorial Pool in Everett;

• Holland Memorial Pool in Malden;

• McCreahan Memorial Pool in Cambridge;

• Dealtry Memorial Pool in Watertown;

To apply to be a DCR lifeguard at one of the above locations visit

mass.gov/lifeguards.

For more information on the free lifeguard training course on June 6-8 contact Eric Hammermeister-Kahn, Director of Pool and Waterfront Safety Training, at [email protected].