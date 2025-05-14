Women’s Lunch Place to hold gala May 16 at Mandarin Oriental

Women Lunch Place’s annual fundraiser and networking luncheon, ‘eat LUNCH give,’ will take place on Friday, May 16, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the Oriental Ballroom at the Mandarin Oriental hotel.

This special luncheon will include a delicious meal, an exciting raffle, and the opportunity to hear about the great work and mission of WLP from some of Boston’s brightest leaders.

Visit womenslunchplace.org/elg to view tickets and sponsorship information.

Mayor’s Neighborhood Coffee Hour returns

Mayor Michelle Wu will join the Office of Neighborhood Services and the Boston Parks and Recreation Department for the return of her annual Neighborhood Coffee Hours, including an event for the South End community on Wednesday, May 21, from 10-11 a.m. at Titus Sparrow Park, located at 75 West Rutland Square; and an event for Fenway/Kenmore voters on Wednesday, June 11, from 10-11 a.m. at the Back Bay Fens – Kelleher Rose Garden, located at 73 Park Drive.

​The Mayor Neighborhood Coffee Hours, presented in partnership with Dunkin’ and Star Market, offers Boston residents the opportunity to speak directly with Mayor Wu and staff from city departments about city services and resident concerns. Leadership and staff from the Community Engagement Cabinet will attend each Coffee Hour, and attendees will have the opportunity to meet their neighborhood liaisons, who will deliver remarks focused on city improvements in each neighborhood.

​In the event of rain, the Mayor’s Neighborhood Coffee Hour for the Beacon Hill and Back Bay communities will take place on Thursday, May 15, from 10- 11 a.m. in the Central Branch of the Boston Public Library, located at 700 Boylston St.; the event for the South End community will take place on Wednesday, May 21, from 10-11 a.m. at Union Combined Parish, located at 485 Columbus Ave.; and the event for Fenway/Kenmore voters on Wednesday, June 11, from 10-11 a.m. at the Fenway Community Center, located at 1282 Boylston St., #123.

​Visit boston.gov/coffee-hours for more information and a complete schedule of Mayor’s Neighborhood Coffee Hours.

Fenway Porchfest set to return Saturday, June 21

The sixth annual Fenway Porchfest is set to return from noon to 4 p.m., and will again transform open spaces throughout the neighborhood into impromptu concert stages for a range of genre-spanning performances.

​Visit linktr.ee/fenwayporchfest for more information.