News in Brief

Mayor’s Neighborhood Coffee Hour returns June 11 to Back Bay Fens

Mayor Michelle Wu will join the Office of Neighborhood Services and the Boston Parks and Recreation Department for the return of her annual Neighborhood Coffee Hours, including an event for Fenway/Kenmore voters on Wednesday, June 11, from 10-11 a.m. at the Back Bay Fens – Kelleher Rose Garden, located at 73 Park Drive.

​The Mayor Neighborhood Coffee Hours, presented in partnership with Dunkin’ and Star Market, offers Boston residents the opportunity to speak directly with Mayor Wu and staff from city departments about city services and resident concerns. Leadership and staff from the Community Engagement Cabinet will attend each Coffee Hour, and attendees will have the opportunity to meet their neighborhood liaisons, who will deliver remarks focused on city improvements in each neighborhood.

​Visit boston.gov/coffee-hours for more information and a complete schedule of Mayor’s Neighborhood Coffee Hours.

Fenway Porchfest set to return Saturday, June 21

The sixth annual Fenway Porchfest is set to return from noon to 4 p.m., and will again transform open spaces throughout the neighborhood into impromptu concert stages for a range of genre-spanning performances.

​Visit linktr.ee/fenwayporchfest for more information.