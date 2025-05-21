ParkARTS Summer Watercolor Painting Workshops continue

Special to the Sun

Budding artists ages nine and up are invited to join the Boston Parks and Recreation Department for its popular summer series of ParkARTS Watercolor Painting Workshops, supported by title sponsor Bank of America. These free workshops welcome artists of all skill levels, providing materials and instruction by local artists. The series is open to Boston residents, and registration is required.

Classes are held from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., weather permitting.

The next upcoming workshop closest to the neighborhood is on Sunday, June 8, at the Boston Public Garden (Lagoon), 4 Charles Street, Downtown.

For more information and to register, please visit boston.gov/watercolor-workshops. For general information, please visit Boston.gov/parks.