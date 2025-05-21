Rose Kennedy Greenway Conservancy Announces Two New Board Members

Special to the Sun

The Rose Kennedy Greenway Conservancy, the non-proﬁt organization responsible for the management and care of The Greenway, is proud to announce the addition of two new members to its volunteer Board of Directors: Luz Arregoces and Christopher Loh.

“The Rose Kennedy Greenway is a treasured Boston landmark,” said Governor Maura Healey, who appointed Loh. “It is really important that we preserve and enhance our urban greenspaces like the Greenway because they are critical pieces of our economy, our communities and our climate resiliency plans. I am conﬁdent that Chris will contribute to these important conversations and advance the Conservancy’s mission.”

Secretary of Energy and Environmental Aﬀairs, Rebecca Tepper, who appointed Arregoces to the Conservancy Board highlighted the connection between The Greenway and Boston’s waterfront.

“The Greenway is a beloved gathering space for our community that serves as a connector between the city and our waterfront,” Tepper said. “The strength of our urban parks lies in their ability to create vibrant community spaces where all are welcome. Luz’s vision and leadership experience will ensure The Conservancy parks remain equitable. I am conﬁdent she will continue to bring diverse programming and dynamic public art to Boston’s residents and visitors.”

The 21 members of the Greenway Conservancy’s Board of Directors are nominated by community groups, government agencies and oﬃcials, the Greenway Business Improvement District, and the Conservancy.

Driven by a shared enthusiasm for The Greenway, these volunteers collaborate to use their diverse expertise and viewpoints to actively support the Conservancy’s mission and its sustainability goals.

“We are delighted to welcome Luz and Christopher to the board,” said Hilina D. Ajakaiye, Chair of the Greenway Conservancy Board and Executive Vice President at Meet Boston. “Their years of experience serving the greater Boston community and advocating for inclusivity and accessibility throughout their work will greatly serve the mission of the Conservancy.”

“The Greenway attracts millions of visitors to Boston each year through their vibrant and dynamic programming and beautiful park spaces,” said Rebecca A. Lee, Vice Chair of the Conservancy and Chair of the Conservancy’s Nominating Committee. “Welcoming new Board members like Arregoces and Loh is essential to advancing the missions of community engagement and public service, both of which are essential to The Greenway.”

Luz Arregoces

Luz Arregoces is Director of Community Engagement at the New England Aquarium. In this role, Luz leads the Aquarium’s eﬀort to create a downtown waterfront that is resilient, inclusive, and accessible. She focuses on making genuine and meaningful connections throughout the community and creating trust with visitors, families, and local government.

Previously, Luz worked as Director of Programs at the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce. While overseeing the planning and execution of over 100 annual programs and events, Luz’s speciﬁc portfolio of programs focused on government aﬀairs and urban planning. Luz has a Bachelor’s degree in Communication from the University of Massachusetts Amherst and her Master’s degree in City Planning from Boston University. Originally from Cape Cod, she now resides in Quincy.

Christopher Loh

Chris joined M&T Bank in September 2023 as Senior Vice President, Media Relations, and in January, transitioned into his new role as Head of Government Relations – New England.

Starting his career as a newspaper reporter in Greater Boston, Chris served in the press office of Mayor Thomas M. Menino and in 2012, he joined the Massachusetts Attorney General’s Office as press secretary for Attorneys General Martha Coakley and eventually Maura Healey. Before joining M&T Bank, Chris was Director of Global Medical Communications for Fresenius Medical Care. He lives in Dedham with his wife Maggie, his two daughters, Eleanor and Charlotte, and the family beagle, Brewer.

For a complete list of the Greenway Conservancy’s Board of Directors, visit www.rosekennedygreenway.org/board.