Jacques’ Cabaret and JJ Foley’s to Receives City’s Legacy Business Awards

By Dan Murphy

Jacques’ Cabaret of Bay Village and JJ Foley’s Café of the South End were among 30 longstanding, independent businesses citywide to receive one of the city’s 2025 Legacy Business Awards for contributing to the fabric of their respective neighborhoods.

​Residents submit nominations for Legacy Business Awards, which are then reviewed by the City Council. Finalists are selected by a committee, including representatives from various city departments and Boston Main Streets. The selections were based on application scoring and community support, according to the city.

“Congratulations to Boston’s 30 new legacy business awardees. Our legacy businesses are a driving force of support, resources, and connection across our neighborhoods,” Mayor Michelle Wu said in a press release. “I am excited to recognize and celebrate the City’s third wave of Legacy Business awardees who make our communities strong, lively, and welcoming for all.”

This year’s other Legacy Business Awards winners will be recognized at a public awards ceremony, hosted in partnership with The Dorchester Reporter, on Tuesday, June 3, at the Calderwood Pavilion.