News in Brief

Community Boating to hold Universal Access Program open house Saturday, May 31

Community Boating, Inc. (CBI) will host a special open house for its Universal Access Program (UAP) on Friday, May 31, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the CBI headquarters, located at 21 David G Mugar Way on the banks of the Charles River.

This free event invites individuals of all abilities, their families, caregivers, and community partners to experience what UAP is all about. Enjoy guided boat rides on the Charles River, take a tour of our accessible boathouse, and meet our dedicated staff and volunteers.

Whether you’re curious about learning to sail or just want to explore a new outdoor activity in an inclusive environment, this is a great opportunity to ask questions, connect, and see the program in action.

UAP empowers individuals to take charge of their learning and progress at their own pace with one-on-one instruction and customized recreational sails. UAP members include veterans, individuals with visual impairments, children with diverse developmental needs, adults with chronic illness or injury, and more. For just $50 a year (or $1 for those who need additional financial support), members gain access to high-quality instruction, adaptive equipment, and the confidence building experience of sailing.

SoWa Artists Guild to hold June events

SoWa Artists Guild will hold its SoWa First Friday on June 6 from 5 to 9 p.m., as well as its SoWa Sundays on June 1, 8, 15, 22, and 29 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

All events will be held at 450 Harrison Ave.

Visit http://sowaartists.com, http://facebook.com/SoWaArtistsGuild, or https://www.instagram.com/sowaartistsguild/ for more information.

Tree dedication set for June 5 in Charlesgate Park

Charlesgate Alliance will be holding a tree dedication ceremony on Thursday, June 5, at 3 p.m. at in The Grove section of Charlesgate Park, near the corner of Beacon Street and Charlesgate East. (In the event or rain, the event will instead take place on Friday, June 6, at 3 p.m.)

​Over the past three years, Charlesgate Alliance has been able to plant new trees and care for other trees at Charlesgate. The funds, which have made this stewardship possible, came from Charlesgate Alliance, Emerald Necklace Conservancy, Friends of the Public Garden, the Garden Club of the Back Bay, Berklee College of Music, the Boston Red Sox, and many individual donors.

​This year, Charlesgate Alliance has planted 14 new trees, seven of which were planted in honor of Fran Gershwin of the MMOC. This planting is a gift from her friends and family.

Neighborhood Coffee Hour returns June 11 to Back Bay Fens

Mayor Michelle Wu will join the Office of Neighborhood Services and the Boston Parks and Recreation Department for the return of her annual Neighborhood Coffee Hours, including an event for Fenway/Kenmore voters on Wednesday, June 11, from 10-11 a.m. at the Back Bay Fens – Kelleher Rose Garden, located at 73 Park Drive.

​The Mayor Neighborhood Coffee Hours, presented in partnership with Dunkin’ and Star Market, offers Boston residents the opportunity to speak directly with Mayor Wu and staff from city departments about city services and resident concerns. Leadership and staff from the Community Engagement Cabinet will attend each Coffee Hour, and attendees will have the opportunity to meet their neighborhood liaisons, who will deliver remarks focused on city improvements in each neighborhood.

​Visit boston.gov/coffee-hours for more information and a complete schedule of Mayor’s Neighborhood Coffee Hours.

Fenway Porchfest set to return Saturday, June 21

The sixth annual Fenway Porchfest is set to return from noon to 4 p.m., and will again transform open spaces throughout the neighborhood into impromptu concert stages for a range of genre-spanning performances.

​Visit linktr.ee/fenwayporchfest for more information.

Summer concert series set for South End Library Park

Friends of the South End Library are sponsoring a series of summer concerts, featuring Pat Loomis & Friends playing jazz and blues, on Tuesdays, July 1, 15, and 29, and Aug. 12 and 26, beginning at 6:30 p.m. in South End Library Park.