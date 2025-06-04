250th Anniversary of the Battle of Bunker Hill Celebrated with 12 days of Events in Boston

Special to the Sun

This June, the United States will commemorate a pivotal moment in its founding story with the 250th anniversary of the Battle of Bunker Hill—one of the first major conflicts of the American Revolution. Starting June 5, all are invited to experience history on the hill where it happened with more than 35 events taking place in Boston.

The Battle of Bunker Hill, fought on June 17, 1775 in what is now Boston’s Charlestown neighborhood, was a turning point that demonstrated the resolve of colonial forces. Though technically a British victory, the battle proved the American forces could challenge the world’s most powerful military. The burning of Charlestown during the battle stunned the colonies—and helped galvanize support for independence.

Now, 250 years later, a coalition of federal, state, and local organizations have joined together to honor the legacy of the battle and the preservation of Charlestown’s historical identity with reenactments, exhibitions, parades, and community celebrations. Key events include:

• Two Nations, One Battle | June 5: British historian, Emma Hart, will join renowned historian Nathaniel Philbrick for a moderated discussion about Boston’s revolutionary beginnings. Pianist Jacqueline Schwab will perform a musical interlude.

• Revolution Ignited Festival | June 13–15: Celebrate Charlestown’s contribution to history with music, food, tours, and live archaeology on the battlefield.

• Tribute to Higher Ground at Bunker Hill Day | June 17: An ecumenical service at St. Francis De Sales Church is followed by a Remembrance Ceremony at the Bunker Hill Monument Grounds, followed by a U.S. Army Field Band & Chorus concert at the Hatch Shell to end the day.

• Flag Day & Military Salutes | June 12–15: Boston will celebrate the U.S. Army 250th birthday and the symbology of American citizenship with a naturalization ceremony, Army enlistment ceremony, The Army’s Old Guard performances, concerts, and Flag Day observances.

• Historic Bunker Hill Parade | June 15: One of the oldest parades in America, featuring marching bands, military regiments, and community floats.

• Bunker Hill Monument’s 200th Anniversary | June 16: Relive the 1825 cornerstone ceremony with historical reenactors, a visit to Dr. Joseph Warren’s Tomb, and historic toasts at a period-themed gala.

• Charlestown 250 Week | June 8–15: Block parties, a pub crawl, 5K road race, and other beloved traditions that highlight local pride and neighborhood history.

“Two hundred and fifty years ago in Charlestown, everyday people stood up for their families and their future,” said Boston Mayor Michelle Wu.

“As Boston honors their courage and the ideals that shaped American democracy, I invite Charlestown families and visitors alike to celebrate the next phase of Boston 250, learning about the Battle of Bunker Hill and Boston’s role in our country’s history past and present.”

“The lessons learned from Bunker Hill, about standing against long odds if the fight is right, is a legacy passed down for generations,” said Representative Dan Ryan of Charlestown. “Volunteers, community groups and our partners in government: city, state and particularly the professional men and women at the National Park Service, have been telling our neighborhood’s story for decades. The partnerships forged over the past year have allowed us to bring that story to the world stage so that future generations can recount what the sacrifices made by men on that hill were and why.”

“Federal, state, and local agencies, nonprofits, and area businesses remain committed to preserving Charlestown’s Revolutionary legacy,” said Amanda Zettel, president of the Charlestown Preservation Society and member of the Bunker Hill 250 Coalition.

“Through education, engagement, and stewardship, we honor the sacrifices made here 250 years ago.”

“For generations, the Bunker Hill Parade has stood as the proud heartbeat of our community—a living testament to both our shared celebrations and our solemn remembrance of the Battle of Bunker Hill,” said Arthur Hurley, Chairman, Bunker Hill Parade Committee.

“As one of the longest-running parades in the country, it serves as a vital link between history and tradition, bringing neighbors together to honor the moments that shaped our nation and the enduring spirit of Charlestown.”

The 12-day commemoration offers programs for all ages and interests, thanks to the unwavering efforts of local organizations who, for generations, have kept the memory of Bunker Hill alive. Events will highlight Charlestown’s vital role in the Revolution and the neighborhood’s enduring pride and commitment to honoring its roots.

For a full schedule of events and more information, visit BH250.org.

Bunker Hill 250 is a coalition of over 36 organizations including historical societies and community organizations committed to preserving Charlestown’s history and traditions, most notably the Bunker Hill Parade. It also celebrates the unwavering efforts of local organizations who, for generations, have kept the memory of Bunker Hill alive. For many years, these organizations have served as the stewards of Charlestown’s historical identity and fostered the neighborhood’s enduring pride in its Revolutionary legacy.Together, they are the heart of 250th anniversary commemorations in Boston.