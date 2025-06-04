Massachusetts Ranked Best State Economy in the Country

Special to the Sun

Governor Maura Healey and Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll are celebrating that Massachusetts was recently ranked the best state economy in the country, citing the state’s dominance in industry and academic research and development, as well as its unmatched talent.

WalletHub compared state dynamics across 28 relevant metrics, including unemployment rate, change in GDP, exports per capita and start-up activity. Massachusetts was praised in particular for having the highest share of jobs in high-tech industries, the highest percentage of firms that are listed on the Technology Fast 500 list, the second-most invention patents per capita and the third-highest share of STEM professionals.

“Massachusetts is number one for education, health care and innovation. We’re the best state to be a woman, to have a baby and to be a working parent. So, it’s no surprise that we also have the best state economy,” said Governor Healey. “This recognition is a testament to the incredible businesses, universities and research institutions that drive our innovation economy and to the top-notch talent that continues to choose Massachusetts as the place to grow their careers and their futures. As Governor, I’m going to continue to work every day to maintain our top spot by lowering costs, growing our leadership in cutting-edge industries like applied AI, life sciences and climatetech, building more housing, and supporting workforce development.”

“Governor Healey and I are all about Team Massachusetts, and this team just keeps on winning,” said Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll. “It’s great to see a national organization acknowledging the strong economy we have built here, driven by talented innovators and entrepreneurs all across our state. We know there is still more work to do to make our state more affordable and competitive, and we’re getting after it every day.”

From day one, Governor Healey has prioritized making Massachusetts more affordable, growing the state’s economy and increasing competitiveness. Last year, she signed the Mass Leads Act to make Massachusetts a global leader in emerging industries like climatetech and applied artificial intelligence (AI), while also building on the success of the state’s renowned life sciences sector. This economic development bill will create jobs, support business growth, expand workforce development programs and invest in rural and regional economic development initiatives.

Just last month, Boston was highlighted in Dealroom’s 2025 Global Tech Ecosystem Index report for its leading technology ecosystem, particularly in areas such as Deep tech and AI.

Governor Healey has also directed historic funding to Massachusetts schools, especially colleges and universities that drive the state’s innovation and research-based economy. She has increased financial aid at public four-year colleges and universities, made community college free, and expanded workforce development opportunities, including through career and technical education schools, Early College and apprenticeships.

Governor Healey also recently eliminated a series of regulations to save businesses and business owners time and money, making it easier to do business in the state.

Since Governor Healey took office in January 2023, the number of Massachusetts residents who are employed has grown strongly – up 3.5 percent as of April 2025. This growth is much faster than the U.S. average and is the seventh highest of any state in the nation. Massachusetts has also had the 5th fastest growth in the labor force, which has grown by 174,802 in that time period, with a Labor Force Participation Rate at 66.7 percent, which is the ninth highest in the U.S.

Massachusetts has also been ranked the number one state for education, innovation, health care, working moms and dads, and women, as well as the best state to live in, to have a baby, raise a family and retire.