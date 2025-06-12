Boston Common Frog Pond Spray Pool Opens June 24

Special to the Sun

Mayor Michelle Wu, Chief Climate Officer and Interim Boston Parks Commissioner Brian Swett, and The Skating Club of Boston invite children and their caregivers to kick off the 2025 summer wading season as the Boston Common Frog Pond spray pool reopens on Tuesday, June 24.

The wading pool opening is made possible by title sponsor Bank of America and presenting sponsors H.P. Hood LLC and the New England Dairy Council. The event will include an exciting celebration at 11 a.m., followed by the opening of the spray pool.

In addition to activities from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., residents can enjoy tasty treats and a visit from official mascot Frog Pond Freddie. Enjoy sparkling water from Polar Beverages, frozen treats from H.P. Hood LLC, as well as dairy product sampling from the New England Dairy Council’s educational Mobile Dairy Experience. Residents can also try our instrument ‘petting zoo’ courtesy of the Boston Music Project and visit the teams from Laboratories of Cognitive Neuroscience at Boston Children’s Hospital, Made 2 Clean MA, the University of Massachusetts Early Minds Lab, AT&T, as well as IMPACT Melanoma for summer sun safety tips.

Also offering giveaways and activities will be the Boston Public Library, the Boston Public Health Commission, Science for Scientists, Friends of the Public Garden, Boston Fire Department, and the Boston Water and Sewer Commission’s popular water truck.

A year-round recreational facility, the Frog Pond offers ice skating in the winter, a spray pool and supervised wading for youth in the summer, and the Carousel from spring through fall. Information on additional activities offered at the Frog Pond can be found by visiting www.bostonfrogpond.com.

The Frog Pond spray pool is open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Labor Day. The facility is managed by The Skating Club of Boston and staffed by youth workers from the Boston Youth Fund. For further information, call the Frog Pond at (617) 635-2120.

For more information visit www.boston.gov/frogpond.To stay up to date with news, events, and improvements in Boston parks visit boston.gov/parks, call (617) 635-4505, join the email list, and follow social channels @bostonparksdept on X, Facebook, Instagram, and @parks.boston.gov on Bluesky.