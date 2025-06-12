Orange Line Service to be Suspended from June 21 – 29

Special to the Sun

Between North Station and Forest Hills on Weekends, Between Back Bay and Forest Hills on Weekdays

This notice serves as a reminder of the upcoming Orange Line closure previously announced on May 20.

The MBTA is today reminding riders that Orange Line service will be suspended between North Station and Forest Hills on weekends and between Back Bay and Forest Hills on weekdays all day, every day, for nine days, June 21 to 29.

Riders can find complete information at mbta.com/OrangeLine. More information on these service changes and alternate travel options is below:

During the weekends of June 21 – 22 and June 28 – 29, service will be suspended between North Station and Forest Hills:

Free and accessible shuttle buses will make all stops between Forest Hills and Back Bay as well as Copley on the Green Line for parallel service through downtown to North Station.

The Green Line C Branch will also be extended to serve North Station during this time period.

An accessible van will directly serve stations between North Station and Back Bay as well as Copley on the Green Line. Riders should see onsite personnel to request this van service.

On weekdays, June 23 – 27, service will be suspended between Back Bay and Forest Hills:

Free and accessible shuttle buses will make all stops between Back Bay and Forest Hills.

The Commuter Rail will be fare-free between Forest Hills, Ruggles, Back Bay, and South Station during this service outage. Riders should note that regular fares should be purchased beyond Forest Hills.

Travel time between Forest Hills and Back Bay on the Franklin/Foxboro and Needham Commuter Rail Lines is approximately nine minutes. Trains operate approximately every 30 minutes during the weekday peak periods. Schedules are available at mbta.com.

Bus Route 39 will be fare-free and additional service will be provided.

Riders using shuttle buses should budget ample extra travel time. For example, a rider traveling to Downtown Crossing from Forest Hills should budget an additional 30 – 45 minutes of travel time in addition to their regular commute.

This service change is in place to accomplish signal upgrade work on the Orange Line. By upgrading its signals, the MBTA expects to significantly increase operational efficiency and improve scheduling reliability for all riders.

More information is also available through in-station signage and public announcements. Transit Ambassadors and MBTA staff will be available on-site to offer information and assistance during these service changes. Riders are encouraged to subscribe to T-Alerts or to follow the MBTA on X @MBTA for up-to-date service information.

For more information, please visit mbta.com/OrangeLine or connect with the T on X @MBTA, Facebook /TheMBTA, Instagram @theMBTA, Threads @thembta, or TikTok @thembta.

