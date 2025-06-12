Project Bread Welcomes Michele Caroll as Chief Operating Officer

Special to the Sun

A passionate advocate for equity and systems change, Michele Caroll steps into the role of Chief Operating Officer at Project Bread, bringing over 20 years of experience across corporate leadership, nonprofit innovation, and community empowerment. From leading startups to mentoring future leaders, Carroll has built a career focused on impact—and now joins Massachusetts’ leading statewide food security organization to help drive bold, lasting solutions to hunger.

“My commitment to this work is grounded in both personal values and lived experience,” says Carroll. “I was raised in a family where food was not just nourishment, but a way of life—my grandparents were farmers in Arkansas, and every summer I spent time learning about the food system firsthand. Today, my mother continues that legacy by running a church food pantry, where I’ve gotten to see my own children help pack and distribute meals. I’ve seen how access to food builds dignity and opportunity, and I’m proud to now be part of an organization making that possible for every family in Massachusetts.”

As COO, Carroll will lead cross-functional strategy and support infrastructure development to ensure the organization remains effective, inclusive, and nimble as it scales its impact. Before joining Project Bread, she held leadership roles at Duet and The Partnership, Inc., where she built systems, coached emerging leaders, and fostered inclusive workplace cultures. Earlier in her career, she spent a decade at Procter & Gamble, where she developed foundational expertise in sales, coaching, and mentorship.

“Michele brings a powerful combination of heart and systems-thinking to Project Bread,” says Erin McAleer, President and CEO. “She’s joining us at a time when our mission has never been more urgent, as we fight against federal attacks on critical nutrition programs and seek to uphold the autonomy of every Massachusetts resident. With her passion for equity, her operational insight, and her deep respect for the communities we serve, I know Michele will be instrumental in helping us end hunger for good in Massachusetts.”

A graduate of Howard University with a degree in Communications, and Simmons University with a master’s in Communications Management, Carroll is a proud third-generation college graduate and lifelong advocate for community empowerment. Outside of work, she serves on the board of the Alray Scholars Program, mentors emerging professionals, and enjoys spending time with her family—often driving between youth activities for her two children, catching movies with her husband, and traveling.

“Hunger is not just about food—it’s about access, equity, and opportunity,” says Carroll. “When we remove the barrier of food insecurity, we unlock people’s potential in every part of their lives. That’s the kind of impact I want to help lead at Project Bread—practical, measurable, and deeply human.”

People experiencing food insecurity should call Project Bread’s FoodSource Hotline (1-800-645-8333), which provides confidential, free assistance getting connected to a variety of food resources in 180 languages and for the hearing impaired. Counselors can pre-screen families and help them to apply for SNAP. Learn more at www.projectbread.org/get-help.