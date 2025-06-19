Boston Teachers Union Announces Endorsements for City Council Candidates

Special to the Sun

The Boston Teachers Union (BTU), representing more than 10,000 educators in Boston, announced its endorsements for the 2025 Boston City Council preliminary election. The union is proud to support candidates who have demonstrated a deep commitment to strengthening public education and labor rights, advocating for students and families, and investing in the long-term success of Boston’s neighborhoods.

The list of endorsed candidates includes:

District 1 – Gabriela Coletta Zapata

District 2 – Ed Flynn

District 3 – John FitzGerald

District 4 – Brian Worrell

District 5 – Enrique Pepen

District 6 – Ben Weber

At-Large – Ruthzee Louijeune

At-Large – Julia Mejia

BTU’s endorsements are rooted in the belief that every child in Boston deserves access to high-quality public education, and that educators must have the tools, resources, and respect they need to provide it. After a comprehensive review process, including candidate questionnaires and interviews, BTU members have chosen to support council candidates who share the union’s values and vision for the city.

“These are not just endorsements—they are investments in the future of Boston,” said Erik Berg, President of the Boston Teachers Union. “Our city’s success depends on strong public schools and a strong labor movement that ensures working people are treated with dignity. We are proud to support candidates who understand that supporting educators and students is not just an education issue—it’s a housing issue, a racial justice issue, an economic justice issue, and a democracy issue. We need city leaders who are ready to fight alongside us for a Boston that works for everyone.”

The BTU will mobilize its members and community allies to support endorsed candidates through canvassing, phone banking, and voter education efforts leading up to preliminary Election Day. The union will continue to uplift policies that ensure fully staffed schools, inclusive classrooms, safe and fully functioning school buildings, and the resources every child needs to succeed.