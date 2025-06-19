Garden Tour Offers Rare Glimpse into Private Charlestown Gardens

Special to the Sun

Discover the hidden beauty behind the walls of Charlestown on Saturday, June 21, from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM, during the highly anticipated Garden Tour of Historic Charlestown, featuring twelve private gardens rarely open to the public including the Charlestown Boys and Girls Club gardens.

Tucked behind elegant brick townhouses and classic clapboard homes, these secluded spaces are lush sanctuaries ﬁlled with inspiration. Visitors will enjoy everything from shady courtyard retreats to gardens steeped in the architectural and horticultural history of the neighborhood. As a special highlight, guests will also gain access to the St. Francis de Sales Cemetery, also known as the “Irish Cemetery,” which is typically closed to the public.

The tour kicks off at the Gardens for Charlestown Community Garden, where attendees can enjoy complimentary refreshments courtesy of Starbucks and homemade breakfast breads provided by local gardeners. Each guest will receive a guidebook granting access to all garden sites and highlighting neighborhood shops, restaurants, and cafes participating in the day’s festivities. Adding to the excitement, guests may purchase rafﬂe tickets to win items generously donated by local Charlestown businesses and restaurants.

Proceeds from the event support Gardens for Charlestown, a vibrant community space that includes 65 plots cultivated by 85 resident gardeners. The organization is a registered 501(c)(3) nonproﬁt dedicated to community programming, garden maintenance, and the preservation of green space in Charlestown.

Advance tickets are available online for $25, while day-of tickets can be purchased at the Community Garden for $30. Rafﬂe tickets are also available online for $1 each. To purchase tickets simply scan the QR code in the ad or, visit: https://www.gardensforcharlestown.org/gardentour

Location & Accessibility:

The Gardens for Charlestown Community Garden is located at 499 Main Street, just two blocks from the Sullivan Square MBTA Station. Free street parking is available, and the garden is accessible via MBTA Bus #92 or #93 from Haymarket Station.

Founded in 1978 and incorporated as a nonproﬁt in 1980, Gardens for Charlestown promotes gardening, education, and community pride through its open green space and community programs. The garden includes 65 member-tended plots and public areas with border gardens and accessible seating. An entirely volunteer-run 501(c)(3) organization, Gardens for Charlestown’s threefold mission is: to preserve urban green space, to create opportunities for community gathering, and to educate kids and adults on the wonders of nature.

For additional information, please contact: [email protected]