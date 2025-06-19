News in Brief

Registration open for City Splash public swim on the Charles set for July 12

Registration is now open for the Charles River Conservancy’s annual City Splash, which returns on Saturday, July 12, again offering the public a rare opportunity to swim in the Charles River on the Esplanade. (A rain date has been set for Sunday, July 13.)

Swimming will be offered in 25-minute, pre-registered slots. Registrants must be 18 or older, be comfortable swimming in deep water only, and sign a waiver on the day of the event. Swim spots are capped to ensure the safety of all participants. Register to swim online at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfzJuqoW4YknLYqwzTdoFLNYeEaVgFG1XrRfpWT67ZWR2t_Fw/viewform

On-land activities, which are free and open to the public, take place at Fiedler Field throughout the event hours of noon to 4 p.m. To celebrate the Charles River Conservancy’s 25th anniversary and eighth annual swim, this year’s event will have an expanded vendor village, a variety of food trucks, and numerous activities for all ages.

Fenway Porchfest set to return Saturday, June 21

The sixth annual Fenway Porchfest is set to return from noon to 4 p.m., and will again transform open spaces throughout the neighborhood into impromptu concert stages for a range of genre-spanning performances.

​Visit linktr.ee/fenwayporchfest for more information.

SoWa Artists Guild’s June events continue

SoWa Artists Guild will hold its SoWa Sundays on June 22 and 29 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

All events will be held at 450 Harrison Ave.

Visit http://sowaartists.com, http://facebook.com/SoWaArtistsGuild, or https://www.instagram.com/sowaartistsguild/ for more information.

Summer concert series set for South End Library Park

Friends of the South End Library are sponsoring a series of summer concerts, featuring Pat Loomis & Friends playing jazz and blues, on Tuesdays, July 1, 15, and 29, and Aug. 12 and 26, beginning at 6:30 p.m. in South End Library Park.