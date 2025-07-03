BWSC Guides on Green Infrastructure Win National Honor

Special to the Sun

Boston Water and Sewer Commission (BWSC) and its “Boston Green Infrastructure Handbooks” have won a National Recognition Award in the American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC) 2025 Engineering Excellence Awards competition – the world’s greatest celebration of engineering excellence. “Winning this award reflects an exceptional accomplishment and is a distinguished honor,” the ACEC said in a statement. The national honor also gives testimony as to how Boston is tackling climate change and its impacts – including water quality, flooding, sea level rise, and urban heat island effect – with creative and innovative approaches.

“As a coastal city, Boston is especially vulnerable to flooding and heavy rain, and we’re working across departments to ensure our city is climate resilient for generations to come,” said Boston Mayor Michelle Wu. “These guidebooks help our residents and small business owners understand not just what green infrastructure is, but how it can help protect their property in coastal storms.” Mayor Wu concluded, “Congratulations to the Boston Water and Sewer Commission for their efforts that are being recognized on a national scale.”

Two BWSC Handbooks provide a comprehensive survey of the principles and practices of green infrastructure (GI), a series of strategies that mimic nature and use natural processes to capture, retain, detain and remove pollutants from stormwater. Accessible to a general audience, the Planning and Design Handbook also provides developers and design professionals with technical guidance on implementing GI solutions in their projects. A second guide focuses on GI maintenance, an ongoing process that is critical to the ultimate success and enduring efficacy of GI installations.

“As BWSC’s green infrastructure handbooks illustrate, GI offers environmental solutions for environmental problems,” said BWSC Chief Engineer John Sullivan. “GI not only helps us manage stormwater effectively,” Sullivan continued, “but widespread GI implementation can also provide green spaces that improve plant and animal habitat, clean our air and water, and reduce the heat island effect, all through the power of natural processes.”

Other GI co-benefits, studies show, can include community involvement, job creation, reduced energy costs, heat island mitigation, carbon sequestration, and increased property values. As a result, GI can dramatically improve the quality of life in Boston.

You can review the handbooks online at https://www.bwsc.org/environment-education/green-programs/green-infrastructure-and-low-impact-development

Boston is home to New England’s oldest and largest water, sewer and storm water systems, which are owned, maintained and operated by Boston Water and Sewer Commission (BWSC). Established in 1977, BWSC provides portable water and sewer services to more than one million people per day. BWSC is also the leading organizer of We Are All Connected, a campaign to raise public awareness about the importance of protecting and preserving Boston’s waterways. For more information please visit: www.bwsc.org.