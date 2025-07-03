International Sand Sculpting Festival returns July 25 at Revere Beach

Special to the Sun

The Revere Beach International Sand Sculpting Festival is back! This renowned event will feature a weekend filled with art from our master sand sculptors, and family fun! This festival brings in hundreds of thousands to Revere Beach over the three-day course. We invite you to join us July 25-27th on Revere Beach for an experience you’ll never forget.

The theme for this year’s event will be the 250th Anniversary of the American Revolution and will feature a centerpiece sand sculpture highlighting Paul Revere’s midnight ride. In addition to the centerpiece, attendees will witness an extraordinary display of skill as 10 master sand sculptors from across the world compete for prize money.

The festival will take over the shores of America’s first public beach as we celebrate artistry, culture, and community. Beyond the sand sculptures, the event features over 50 food vendors, food trucks and exhibitors, interactive activities, amusement rides, fireworks, and a vibrant atmosphere.

The Revere Beach Partnership’s mission is to preserve and enhance America’s first public beach for the enjoyment of all. We can’t wait to see everyone at the beach this summer for the 21st year of the International Sand Sculpting Festival!

Revere Beach Partnership is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that was established in 2001. The mission of the Revere Beach Partnership is to preserve and enhance America’s first public beach for the enjoyment of all.

The partnership is made up of a volunteer board that shares a love for Revere and Revere Beach. For more information or to donate, please visit www.reverebeachpartnership.com or www.rbissf.com.