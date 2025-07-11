Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Brings Christmas in July to Fenway Park July 31 with ‘Elf’ Screening

Special to the Sun

Fenway Park Events has announced that “Movie Night at Fenway Park,” presented by Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, will take place on Thursday, July 31, featuring the 2003 holiday favorite, Elf. Movie Night at Fenway Park is an opportunity for families to enjoy a blockbuster film at the ballpark on a summer evening. Prior to the ticketed screening of Elf, families are invited to enjoy a holiday themed celebration in the Gate A concourse that will include festive photo ops and fun surprises. Fans are encouraged to wear their favorite jolly attire. Concessions will be available.

Tickets for Movie Night are $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under. Children ages 2 and under may attend for free. Fans can purchase movie tickets at redsox.com/movienight. The event is free for Red Sox Season Ticket Holders. Mastercard is the preferred payment method of Fenway Park Events.

To ensure the best viewing on the 40 by 100-foot videoboard, fans in attendance will be seated in the lower seating bowl down the first base line. Fenway Park gates will open at 6:15 p.m. and the movie will begin at 7:30 p.m.

Buddy (Will Ferrell) was accidentally transported to the North Pole as a toddler and raised to adulthood among Santa’s elves. Unable to shake the feeling that he doesn’t fit in, the adult Buddy travels to New York, in full elf uniform, in search of his real father. As it happens, this is Walter Hobbs (James Caan), a cynical businessman. After a DNA test proves this, Walter reluctantly attempts to start a relationship with the childlike Buddy with increasingly chaotic results.

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema was founded in 1997 as a single-screen mom and pop repertory theater in Austin, TX. Twenty-eight years later, with 42 locations and counting, Alamo Drafthouse Cinema has been called “the best theater in America” by Entertainment Weekly and “the best theater in the world” by Wired. Alamo Drafthouse has built a reputation as a movie lover’s oasis not only by combining best-in-class food and drink service with the movie-going experience, but also introducing unique programming and high-profile, star-studded special events. Alamo Drafthouse created Fantastic Fest, a world-renowned genre film festival dubbed “The Geek Telluride” by Variety featuring independents, international filmmakers, and major Hollywood studios. Alamo Drafthouse continues to expand its brand in new and exciting ways, including the American Genre Film Archive, a non-profit film archive dedicated to preserving, restoring and sharing film, and with several new theaters announced for this year and beyond.