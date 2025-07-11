News BAAF Surpasses Fundraising Goal with $1M Gift from Vertex Founder by The Boston Sun Staff • July 11, 2025 • 0 Comments The Boston Arts Academy Foundation (BAAF) on June 30 officially closed its Building Our Future fundraising campaign, which surpassed its $35 million goal thanks to twin $1 million donations – one from Vertex Pharmaceuticals founder Dr. Joshua Boger and his wife, Dr. Amy Boger, which matched an anonymous donor’s gift the same amount. The BAAF’s Building Our Future campaign, which was launched six years ago, is funding a state-of-the-industry multimedia production program; sound stage, recording studio, and theater at the Boston Arts Academy’s Fenway campus, as well as scholarships, endowments, and faculty. The academy is the city’s only public high school dedicated to visual and performing arts.Dr. Joshua Boger presented the gift to BAAF President and CEO Denella Clark and campaign chairman Mark Lev at a luncheon reception last Friday at the Parkman House. Mayor Wu and numerous other supporters were also in attendance.Shown above, Dr. Joshua Boger and his wife, Dr. Amy Boger, recently presented a $1 million gift to the Boston Arts Academy Foundation as part of its Building Our Future campaign. The campaign, which raised more than $35 million over six years, supports facility and programming upgrades for the academy, the city’s only public high school for the visual and performing arts. Seen are (from left) BAAF Chairman Jeff Rosica, Boston City Councilor Sharon Durkan, Mayor Wu, Dr. Joshua Boger, BAAF President and CEO Denella Clark, and Building Our Future Chairman Mark Lev.