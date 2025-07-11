Councilor Flynn to Hold Virtual CPA Information Session Wednesday, July 16

Special to the Sun

Boston City Councilor Ed Flynn will host his annual Community Preservation Act (CPA) Information Session in partnership with the CPA Team on Wednesday, July 16th at 6:00pm virtually via Zoom. This session is an opportunity to explore how residents can apply for CPA funds to create impactful projects in their communities related to affordable housing, historic preservation, and open space. Councilor Flynn is calling on neighbors and community organizations to apply this summer and ensure that District 2 also receives its fair share of CPA funding this coming round and beyond.

Interested neighbors and civic organizations may register here: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/XCPPGS9aQGml2krYc9hFeA.

Please note the deadline to submit an eligibility determination form for the FY 2026 funding round is Friday, August 29, 2025 at 5pm. The Eligibility Determination Form is not a final application. Candidates deemed eligible will be invited to submit an application for their proposed projects. With project ideas, please contact CPA Director Thadine Brown at [email protected] and copy Councilor Flynn’s office at [email protected].

Councilor Flynn encourages residents to spread the word to friends, neighbors, and community organizations who may be interested in learning more at this meeting and applying for CPA funding in advance of the August 29th, 5pm deadline.

“CPA is one of the best programs we have in the City, as this office works directly with neighborhood groups and residents to support affordable housing, historic preservation, and open space and recreation projects,” said Councilor Flynn. “As a City Councilor, I have supported many worthwhile projects that have fortunately come to fruition. I strongly encourage residents and civic organizations to take advantage of the upcoming information session and apply for funding that may help improve the quality of life in our neighborhoods for all residents.”