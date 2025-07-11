New Residential Building with Artist Spaces Proposed for Plympton Street in South End

By Dan Murphy

A local developer is proposing replacing a dilapidated three-story former warehouse and the adjacent garage at 52 Plympton St. in the South End with a new seven-story, 44-unit residential development, which would include eight live/work spaces for artists, along with a gallery and workshop.

Stack+Co Courtesy of the City’s Planning Department.

A rendering of residential project proposed for at 52 Plympton St. in the South End.

The would-be developer, 52 Plympton MKJB, LLC, which is managed by Joshua Brandt, a principal and co-founder of the Boston-based development and architectural firm, Stack + Co., filed its plans for the project with the city last month.

The proposed project would include eight ground-floor live-work lofts, all of which would be income-restricted, one-bedroom units, along with a gallery and workshop space with direct access to a rear courtyard; below-grade parking for 19 vehicles and 44 bicycles; and nine curbside bike spaces for visitors.

The city’s Planning Department will host a virtual public meeting to discuss the proposed project on Wednesday, July 23, at 6 p.m. Register in advance at: bosplans.org/52Plympton

The public comment period is open through Monday, July 27, but it can be extended if necessary, according to the city’s Planning Department.

To submit a public comment or for more information on this proposed development, visit the Planning Department’s project page for 52 Plympton St. at: https://www.bostonplans.org/projects/development-projects/52-plympton-street?