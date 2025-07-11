Story by Marianne Salza and Photos by Justin Sutcliffe

“The Moonwalkers: A Journey with Tom Hanks” exhibition premiered in Boston for its North American tour on June 26, at The Saunder’s Castle at Park Plaza. Produced by Lightroom and Paquin Entertainment, “The Moonwalkers” surrounds viewers in a spectacular 360° immersive experience of humankind’s epic past and future voyages to the moon.

Powerful projections of rare NASA archival footage are combined with audio technology to transform the palatial space into a rumbling launching pad, encircling the audience in flames as the engine of the first Apollo spacecraft ignites.

“It’s a show that can work for multiple generations,” noted Richard Slaney, Producer of “The Moonwalkers,” and CEO of Lightroom. “People who remember it often leave in tears.”

Viewers are transformed to the triumphant moment in 1969, witnessing take off from the control room of engineers, mathematicians, and scientists, as well as among captivated people from around the world, united in curiosity and awe.

“It’s a moment in humanity that we haven’t replicated since. I think 400,000 people worked on the Apollo program in some form, all working towards the same goal,” recognized Slaney. “It was an international effort to some extent. I am hopeful that we can find more moments like that.”

Tom Hanks — who co-wrote “The Moonwalkers” with British Academy Film Awards-nominated filmmaker, Christopher Riley — narrates this 50-minute-long cinematic voyage to Earth’s closest celestial body, reflecting on the fascinating stories of the Apollo missions in intimate detail on a breathtaking scale.

It was Hanks’ observation to Slaney regarding the possibilities of the Lightroom format that was the impetus for “The Moonwalkers.” Passionate about space exploration since childhood, Hanks suggested that one could do anything in the Lightroom space: even walk on the moon.

“It was his comment. Then he wrote and sent us a script,” revealed Slaney. “That’s pretty unusual in our world. We made the show in about six months. Tom not only voices it, but is a producer on the show. It is, in part, a personal story to him recollecting being 12, and what it felt like watching those moon landings, and how it shaped his life.”

Guests can move about the Lightroom space, sit on tiered-levels, or stand on the balcony as they learn about the research conducted during the Apollo missions, from lunar field geology, and solar wind, to passive seismic experiments. A topographical map of the moon’s hills and valleys are displayed, and projections of the lunar’s surface are below audiences’ feet, as if viewing Earth from the perspective of an astronaut.

“Every image in that show is from the NASA archives. There was no CGI in that show. It’s all photography. Every image was taken by a human behind the camera lens,” Slaney emphasized. “It has that sense of humanity throughout it. That’s what makes it an emotional show.”

The 70mm film was re-scanned and processed, producing a stunning range of color and depth – a sharpness accentuated by the lack of atmospheric interferences.

“I think that’s why it looks so otherworldly,” considered Slaney. “I think that’s why some people don’t think it happened. It’s incomprehensible to humans because we’re so used to seeing everything through water vapor and air.”

“The Moonwalkers” offers thrilling images captured by the astronauts, providing insight into their personal sentiments and inspirations, in addition to playful antics exploring the lunar surface.

“I had the privilege to meet Charlie Duke, and his wife, Dottie, months ago in Houston,” recalled Slaney about the former Lunar Module Pilot on Apollo 16. “He talked about that period in his life. He was away from his family a lot, and he wanted to do something that would acknowledge their contribution for him to be able to do that as his career. I think a lot of us feel that way with their work, the connection between family and careers, and life. I travel a lot and my family is home.”

A striking orchestral score composed by Anne Nikitin envelopes listeners, amplifying the poignant journeys.

“She’s a brilliant composer,” said Slaney. “We recorded in Abbey Road Studios with the [Royal] Philharmonic Orchestra. It’s a lovely soundtrack. The video is all around you. Let it wash over you.”

“The Moonwalkers” also includes interviews with astronauts of the Artemis, a moon exploration program led by the U.S.’s National Aeronautics and Space Administration, regarding their upcoming mission to the lunar surface.

“People often ask why we have not been back since the ‘70s. Part of that is politics and money; but also, it was incredibly risky,” Slaney exclaimed. “Now, going into next year, think about how far technology has advanced in the last 60 years. They were going to the moon powered by a computer that was a tenth as powerful as the phone in your pocket. They were calculating things on pen and paper. Hopefully, next year, a new generation will have that moment, too. People will remember that for the rest of their lives.”

Experience “The Moonwalkers: A Journey with Tom Hanks” now through August 31 at The Saunders Castle at Park Plaza, 130 Columbus Avenue, Boston. Tickets purchased at the venue cost $45.50 for adult 16 and older; $36.50 for ages 5-15-years-old; and free for children, 4-years-old and younger. Guests can save 15% by purchasing in advance. Visit www.LightroomExperiences.com for more information and tickets. Follow The Moonwalkers on social media @lightroom.exp on Facebook and Instagram.