Calling All Trail Blazers! Explore Massachusetts State Parks in New and Different Way

Are you eager to try something new? Want to explore Massachusetts State Parks in new and different ways? Then this announcement is for you.

Beginning this summer, visitors with mobility impairments can borrow a Power-Driven Mobility Device at select parks, free of charge. DCR’s Universal Access Program is currently piloting one Trackchair and one Mobility Scooter at the following locations and dates:

Mobility Scooter—

Newburyport

Maudslay State Park, 74 Curzon Mill Road, Newburyport

May 12–October 31, 2025

Amble through the decorative landscape and gardens of this former 19th century estate. Enjoy the beauty of plantings, rolling meadows, towering pines, and one of the largest naturally-occurring stands of mountain laurel in Massachusetts.

Trackchair—Windsor &

Newburyport

Windsor State Forest, River Rd., Windsor

June 13–September 1, 2025

Explore deep woods trails at Windsor State Forest and enjoy a scenic view of the Westfield River. Stick to the maintained forest roads for a smoother ride, or enjoy the challenge of a rugged experience on gated forest roads in the Windsor Bush.

Maudslay State Park, 74 Curzon Mill Road, Newburyport

September 5–October 31, 2025

Trackchair Road Trip—Gardner

Dunn State Park, 289 Pearl St., Gardner

August 1, 2025, 11 a.m.–3 p.m.

Try the Trackchair with UAP staff support on gentle wooded trails at Dunn State Park as part of MASILC’s ADA Day Celebration (flyer attached). RSVP online by July 17th.

Reservations & Eligibility:

You must make a reservation at least 3 days prior to your visit.

You must review the Trackchair operating and safety instructions or the Mobility Scooter operating and safety instructions before you can make a reservation.

You’ll need to bring someone with you, 18 years of age or older, to be your companion.

You must complete a Use and Release Form at the park/forest on the day of your visit. Users under age 18 or under guardianship must have the Use and Release Form signed by their legal guardian.

Users age 16 or under will need to wear a safety helmet.

Maximum user weight: 300 pounds for the Trackchair or 500 pounds for the mobility scooter.

Visit mass.gov/dcr/PDMD for details on how to make a reservation, safety and usage guidelines, and eligibility.

Thank you to our supporting partners! DCR’s new power driven mobility devices were made possible through the generous support of Friends of Maudslay State Park and Ford Motor Company’s Bronco Wild Fund.