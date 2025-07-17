News in Brief

Virtual public meeting on 52 Plympton St. proposal set for July 23

The city’s Planning Department will host a virtual public meeting to discuss project proposed for 52 Plympton St. in the South End on Wednesday, July 23, at 6 p.m.

​The developer, 52 Plympton MKJB, LLC, which is managed by Joshua Brandt, a principal and co-founder of the Boston-based development and architectural firm, Stack + Co., intends to replace a dilapidated three-story former warehouse and adjacent garage with a new seven-story, 44-unit residential development, which would include eight live/work spaces for artists, along with a gallery and workshop.

​The proposed project comprises eight ground-floor live-work lofts, all of which would be income-restricted, one-bedroom units, along with a gallery and workshop space with direct access to a rear courtyard; below-grade parking for 19 vehicles and 44 bicycles; and nine curbside bike spaces for visitors.

Register for the virtual meeting in advance at: bosplans.org/52Plympton

Meanwhile, the public comment period is open through Monday, July 27, but it can be extended if necessary, according to the city’s Planning Department.

To submit a public comment or for more information on this proposed development, visit the Planning Department’s project page for 52 Plympton St. at: https://www.bostonplans.org/projects/development-projects/52-plympton-street?

Summer concert series at South End Library Park continues

Friends of the South End Library are sponsoring a series of summer concerts, featuring Pat Loomis & Friends playing jazz and blues, on Tuesdays, July 15, and 29, and Aug. 12 and 26, beginning at 6:30 p.m. in South End Library Park.