Wu and Office of Black Male Advancement Award Contracts for Equity Study and Launch Citywide Survey to Amplify Black Men and Boys in Boston

Special to the Sun

Mayor Michelle Wu and the City of Boston’s Office of Black Male Advancement (BMA) have announced that Tury Research Institute and Roxbury USA have been awarded the contract for the Equity Study of Black Men and Boys. Tury Research Institute will serve as the lead research partner and Roxbury USA will lead community engagement for the study. This announcement was made in partnership with the Black Men and Boys Commission (BMBC). Building on this study, BMA also announced the launch of a citywide survey to amplify the voices of Black men and boys in Boston.

“The Equity Study of Black Men and Boys is an integral part of what steps are needed to continue making Boston a home for everyone,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “This survey is vital in making effective investments and policies in our community of Black men and boys so that residents across our City can thrive.”

The Equity Study aims to detail, quantify, and evaluate the prevalence, significance, and scope of inequities within the city. This initial phase of the study will gather data to understand how the City’s delivery of services impacts the social and economic conditions of Black males in Boston. This project will take a community first approach to help guide the City’s service delivery to Black men and boys across Boston’s neighborhoods and advance equity in city programs and policies.

“I’ve seen the pain and the disparities Black men in Boston face—whether it’s rising overdose deaths, mental health crises, or lack of access to opportunity. This Equity Study is a direct response to that reality,” said District 4 Boston City Councilor Brian Worrell. “The community engagement process is vital because the voices of Black men and boys must lead the solutions. I’m proud to have pushed for this study and encourage every Black man to take the survey and help drive the change we need.”

Selected as the lead research partner, Tury Research Institute brings over 20 years of experience in equity-focused research, public policy analysis, and community engagement across sectors such as education, health, criminal justice, and economic development. The City has also awarded a separate contract for community engagement to Roxbury USA, a Boston-based nonprofit led by Dr. Rufus J. Faulk. Known for its grassroots impact and cultural insight, Roxbury USA specializes in youth development, violence prevention, and civic engagement.

“With the investment and policy support from the City of Boston, the Black Male Equity Study has the potential to be one of the most consequential research initiatives of our time,” said Dr. Bindu Kalesan, Tury Research Institute.

“The most powerful part of this Equity Study is that it moves us beyond rhetoric and anecdotes,” said Dr. Rufus J. Faulk, Roxbury USA. “We now have the opportunity to gather real stories—of both triumph and struggle—from Black men across Boston and use that insight to shape policies that help every Black boy in the city thrive.”

The equity study is a priority recommendation outlined by the Black Men and Boys Commission, which identified the critical role of tracking data and outcomes in addressing the unique challenges faced by Black men and boys. As a result, the study will involve the creation of a database with disaggregated data on income, health, education, housing and other key indicators. A comprehensive data analysis will then be performed to identify trends, disparities, and areas of concern, using statistical and mixed methods to provide a comprehensive overview of the economic and social status of Black males in Boston.

“This moment marks a historic step forward in our commitment to equity and justice for Black men and boys in Boston,” said Commissioner Tito Jackson, Chair of The Black Men and Boys Commission. “The Equity Study represents the first time the City is investing at this scale to truly understand the systemic barriers facing our community—and to do something about them. The data we gather will not just sit on a shelf—it will be the foundation for bold, transformative policy and investment that centers healing, opportunity, and real change.”

Building on these contracts being awarded for the Equity Study RFP, the Office of Black Male Advancement is also launching an Equity Survey—a key component of their work that will inform broader study. The survey is open to Black men and boys living in Boston and is designed to collect insights on their lived experiences, both challenges and strengths.

“This survey is about more than collecting data — it’s about listening, understanding, and acting,” said Frank Farrow, Executive Director of the Office of Black Male Advancement. “By centering the voices of Black men and boys, we can create a more accurate picture of the issues they face and the strengths they bring to their communities. These insights will guide sustainable solutions for generations to come.”