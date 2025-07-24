District D-4 Sees Slight Spike in Part One Crime from Last Year

By Dan Murphy

With the summer of ’25 past its midpoint, District D-4 had seen a 2-percent increase in Part One crime from last year.

​According to Boston Police, 1,716 incidents of Part One crime were reported in the district, which includes the Back Bay, South End, Lower Roxbury, and the Fenway, between Jan. 1 and July 20, 2025, compared with 1,690 incidents during the same timeframe last year. This year’s number also marked a more than 10-percent increase from the five-average of 1,554 Part One crime incidents in the district.

​The number of homicides remained the same in the district, with one each this year and last, while the five-year average in this category is 0.8.

​Rapes and attempted raped in the district were up more than 53 percent as the number climbed to 23 from 15 last year, while the five-year average for this category in the district is 15.2 incidents.

​Robberies and attempted robberies were down nearly 8 percent in the district, with the number falling to 58 from 63 in ’24. The five-year average for this category in the district is 64 incidents.

​Incidents of domestic aggravated assault were down more than 34 percent as the number fell to 23 from 35 last year, while the five-year average for this category in the district is 28.2.

​Incidents of non-domestic aggravated assault saw a nearly 10-percent decline, with the number falling to 104 from 115 in ’24. The five-year average for this category in the district is 113.8 incidents.

​Commercial burglaries saw a more than 15-percent uptick as the number climbed to 30 from 26 last year. The five-year average for this category in the district is 46.8 incidents.

​Residential burglaries saw a more than 30-percent reduction, with the number falling to 32 from 46 in ’24. The five-year average for this category in the district is 54 incidents.

​Incidents of larceny from a motor vehicle saw a negligible increase as the number climbed to 256 from 254 last year. The five-year average for this category in the district is 222.6 incidents.

​Other larcenies were up more than 6 percent, with the number climbing to 1,117 from 1,052 in ’24. The five-year average for this category in the district is 930 incidents.

​Auto theft saw a more than 13-percent reduction as the number fell to 72 from 83 last year, while the five-year average for this category in the district is 77.8 incidents.

​Citywide, Part One crime was down 3 percent as the number dropped to 8,586 from 8,874 last year, although this year is still slightly above the five-year average of 8,520 incidents.