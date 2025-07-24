District D-4 Sees Slight Spike in Part One Crime from Last Year

By Dan Murphy
With the summer of ’25 past its midpoint, District D-4 had seen a 2-percent increase in Part One crime from last year.
According to Boston Police, 1,716 incidents of Part One crime were reported in the district, which includes the Back Bay, South End, Lower Roxbury, and the Fenway, between Jan. 1 and July 20, 2025, compared with 1,690 incidents during the same timeframe last year. This year’s number also marked a more than 10-percent increase from the five-average of 1,554 Part One crime incidents in the district.
The number of homicides remained the same in the district, with one each this year and last, while the five-year average in this category is 0.8.
Rapes and attempted raped in the district were up more than 53 percent as the number climbed to 23 from 15 last year, while the five-year average for this category in the district is 15.2 incidents.
Robberies and attempted robberies were down nearly 8 percent in the district, with the number falling to 58 from 63 in ’24. The five-year average for this category in the district is 64 incidents.
Incidents of domestic aggravated assault were down more than 34 percent as the number fell to 23 from 35 last year, while the five-year average for this category in the district is 28.2.
Incidents of non-domestic aggravated assault saw a nearly 10-percent decline, with the number falling to 104 from 115 in ’24. The five-year average for this category in the district is 113.8 incidents.
Commercial burglaries saw a more than 15-percent uptick as the number climbed to 30 from 26 last year. The five-year average for this category in the district is 46.8 incidents.
Residential burglaries saw a more than 30-percent reduction, with the number falling to 32 from 46 in ’24. The five-year average for this category in the district is 54 incidents.
Incidents of larceny from a motor vehicle saw a negligible increase as the number climbed to 256 from 254 last year. The five-year average for this category in the district is 222.6 incidents.
Other larcenies were up more than 6 percent, with the number climbing to 1,117 from 1,052 in ’24. The five-year average for this category in the district is 930 incidents.
Auto theft saw a more than 13-percent reduction as the number fell to 72 from 83 last year, while the five-year average for this category in the district is 77.8 incidents.
Citywide, Part One crime was down 3 percent as the number dropped to 8,586 from 8,874 last year, although this year is still slightly above the five-year average of 8,520 incidents.