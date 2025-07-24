NeighborHealth Awarded Funding to Increase Pipeline of Behavioral Health Professionals

Special to the Sun

NeighborHealth has been awarded $324,000 in funding through Massachusetts Executive Office of Health and Human Services (EOHHS) Behavioral Health Supervising Clinicians Incentive Program (SCIP) to support the health center’s ongoing commitment to enhancing the capacity and quality of behavioral health services across the Commonwealth.

According to a news release from EOHHS, the goal of the program is to help students create a stronger network of support early in their career development, increasing the pool of available behavioral health professionals working in Massachusetts and addressing the behavioral health workforce shortage. Funding will offset the otherwise unreimbursed time clinicians spend providing supervision to students and clinicians in-training who are working towards certification or licensure.

With this award, NeighborHealth can significantly contribute to the program’s objectives to support clinical supervision of aspiring and advancing behavioral health professionals.

“Supervising clinicians are the backbone of our behavioral health workforce, shaping future professionals while upholding the highest standards of care. Yet, they’re often stretched thin—facing heavy caseloads, limited development opportunities, and financial strain” said Tracey Weeden, Vice President and Chief Behavioral Health Officer at NeighborHealth. “This incentive program is our commitment to reversing that trend. By investing in their growth and well-being, we’re strengthening the entire system—making behavioral health care at NeighborHealth more resilient, effective, and accessible for all.”

Funding will benefit NeighborHealth’s behavioral health program by supporting the expansion of a diverse and qualified behavioral health workforce and expanding supervising clinicians’ capacity to devote more hours to mentorship.

“We need more qualified behavioral health providers to deliver needed care in our communities,” said Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey. “The Behavioral Health Trust Fund improves recruitment and retention of providers by providing them with an experienced, trusted supervisor while in training. At the same time, it provides additional financial support to our hardworking licensed clinicians. We’re proud to deliver this funding which will improve behavioral health care across the state.”

“These awards prioritize funding clinical supervisors who provide behavioral health services in underserved areas, giving these communities more professionals who are trained to support mental health care,” said Massachusetts Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll. “Investing in this way will reduce barriers for those seeking to become new clinicians or advance in their chosen field and support current clinicians who dedicate their time and expertise to mentoring and training a diverse, qualified and well supported behavioral health workforce.”

NeighborHealth was selected as one of 71 recipients out of 519 applicants. The award supports the health centers’ work to address health disparities in a community-based setting and commitment to building a linguistically diverse and culturally attuned clinical team.

NeighborHealth is dedicated to continuing its leadership in behavioral health care in collaboration with EOHHS and other program participants to create a more resilient and accessible behavioral health system in Massachusetts.