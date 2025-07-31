News in Brief

Boston Children’s School turns 60

The Boston Children’s School celebrated a major milestone this past May.

Founded in 1965, the Boston Children’s School, a pioneer in private early elementary education, celebrated its 60th Jubilee Anniversary at the West End Museum. The Boston Children’s School began as a private preschool during the redevelopment phase of the West End. Over the years the school expanded. Today, in addition to the original preschool, the Boston Children’s School also offers Kindergarten and Grades 1 thorough 3 programs. Its student body is international.

This iconic school is still situated in its original location at 8 Whittier Place in Boston. Registration is open to all children between 2.9 and 7 years of age.

More information is available at the BCS website (www.bostonchildrensschool.org), or you can call the school at 617-367-6239 for additional information.

ZBA approves plan to expand Learning Project to 263 Clarendon St.

The city’s Zoning Board of Appeal approved a plan on Tuesday, July 29, to allow the Learning Project, a small, private elementary school based at 107 Marlborough St., to expand into a second building at 263 Clarendon St. to create more classroom and administrative space.

Summer concert series at South End Library Park continues

Friends of the South End Library are sponsoring a series of summer concerts, featuring Pat Loomis & Friends playing jazz and blues, on Tuesdays, Aug. 12 and 26, beginning at 6:30 p.m. in South End Library Park.

Charlesgate Farmers Market Open Sundays

The Charlesgate Farmers Market returns this summer to Charlesgate Park. The market will be held Sundays from 10am to 2pm from June 22 until October 12 under the Bowker Overpass at Commonwealth Avenue between Charlesgate East and Charlesgate West with easy access from the communities of the Back Bay, the Fenway and Kenmore Square.