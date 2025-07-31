Senator Collins Prioritizes Public Safety in State Budget

Special to the Sun

As the FY26 State Budget debate moves to its next phase, State Senator Nick Collins announced several major wins for public safety in the First Suffolk District, just as warmer weather draws larger crowds to trains, parks, and beaches across Boston. With a focus on keeping residents and visitors safe in transit hubs and public spaces, the senator pushed for targeted investments that meet the needs of communities on the ground.

“We have to get resources directly to the people who keep our neighborhoods safe,” said Senator Collins. “From train stations to public parks to the beaches along our waterfront, these are real investments that will be felt throughout the district this summer and beyond.”

As part of the Senate budget, the senator secured $100,000 to increase transit safety along the Orange Line, Red Line, and commuter rail stations located within the First Suffolk District. If passed, funding for these units would increase dedicated coverage seasonally and respond to the increased volume of patrons and visitors.

“We’d like to thank Senator Collins for his longtime support and advocacy for the critical duties we perform,” said Bob Marino, President of the MBTA Police Patrolman’s Association. “This funding will go to increase reliability and safety for the ridership of the MBTA and the public in general. We applaud Senator Collins for being a champion of public safety and law enforcement alike.”

In addition, Senator Collins championed $1.8 million in funding for diversion programs administered by the Department of Mental Health. This investment supports local police departments through crisis intervention training, education on recognizing and safely de-escalating mental health incidents, and co-response strategies that pair officers with clinicians during emergency calls. These initiatives have been shown to reduce arrests, relieve pressure on emergency departments, and connect individuals with appropriate care. With demand for these grants previously outpacing availability, this new funding will give more departments, including the Massachusetts State Police and Boston Police, the opportunity to implement or expand these programs.

“There is no such thing as too much training when it comes to assisting the dedicated men and women of the BPPA in better understanding, addressing and helping those struggling with mental illness,” said Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association President Larry Calderone. “We sincerely appreciate Senator Collins support in the effort.”

An additional $400,000 was included to enhance safety in major recreational areas, including the Old Harbor Reservation areas that serve South Boston and Dorchester as well as Southwest Corridor Park in the Back Bay. These funds will support seasonal patrols that help ensure families and individuals can enjoy these green spaces with peace of mind.

“With more people enjoying our parks and public spaces in the summer, having resources for dedicated patrols makes a real difference,” said Brian Williams, President of the State Police Association of Massachusetts. “It means we can be present, proactive, and ready to keep these areas safe for everyone.”

To further safety support, the budget also includes $100,000 for the Boston Fire Department’s Delta Units. This funding will allow for dedicated emergency services on the waterfront, with each of the department’s three Delta vehicles assigned to Castle Island, Pleasure Bay, and Carson Beach respectively. These units will operate seasonally from Memorial Day through Labor Day to respond to emergencies and keep beachgoers safe.

“Senator Collins has always stood with our firefighters, and this funding for the Delta Units is another example,” said Sam Dillon, President of Boston Firefighters Local 718. “With more people heading to the water in the summer months, these resources are critical to keeping families safe at our beaches.”

Senator Collins expressed optimism that these investments will lead to a safer, more welcoming summer for everyone across the district. “This is what the budget process should be about, working hard, listening to our communities, and making sure state dollars are put to work in ways that protect and serve our neighborhoods.”

After receiving unanimous approval in the Senate and passing the House, the funding package has been signed into law by the governor.