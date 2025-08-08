Back to the Blue

Aquarium returns six more rehabilitated sea turtles to waters off Cape Cod

Special to the Sun

Six more rehabilitated sea turtles are back in the ocean waters off Cape Cod following the New England Aquarium’s fourth release event of the season.

Staff, volunteers, and interns from the Aquarium’s Sea Turtle Hospital in Quincy, MA, gathered on West Dennis Beach early Tuesday morning to send off the long-term sea turtle patients. The five Kemp’s ridley and one green sea turtle spent about seven months receiving care for life-threatening, hypothermia-related conditions after becoming “cold-stunned” and stranding on the shores of Cape Cod last year. Among the group of turtles was “Hercules,” a critically endangered Kemp’s ridley, who arrived at the Aquarium with sepsis and severe gastrointestinal disease. After months of aggressive treatment including tube feeding, antibiotics, and steroids, the turtle fully recovered and returned to Nantucket Sound as bystanders cheered.

From November to January, staff and volunteers with Mass Audubon’s Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary walk the beaches along Cape Cod Bay searching for hypothermic turtles to rescue and transport to the Aquarium’s Quincy facility for medical care. The Aquarium treated 518 live sea turtles this past cold-stunning season. As the release season in Massachusetts winds down, the Aquarium continues to care for six remaining turtle patients after returning 36 turtles to Nantucket Sound this summer.

The turtles released on Tuesday, with Greek mythology names bestowed by the Aquarium team, included:

• “Artemis” (#234) – Green sea turtle

Stranded Nov. 29, 2024, in Eastham, MA

• “Hercules” (#641) – Kemp’s ridley sea turtle

Stranded Dec. 6, 2024, in Truro, MA

• “Phoenix” (#685) – Kemp’s ridley sea turtle

Stranded Dec. 6, 2024, in Brewster, MA

• “Hera” (#696) – Kemp’s ridley sea turtle

Stranded Dec. 6, 2024, in Brewster, MA

• “Asclepius” (#761) – Kemp’s ridley sea turtle

Stranded Dec. 7, 2024, in Eastham, MA

• “Odysseus” (#789) – Kemp’s ridley sea turtle

Stranded Dec. 9, 2024, in Truro, MA

The New England Aquarium is a nonprofit research and conservation organization that has protected and cared for our ocean and marine animals for more than 50 years. We provide science-based solutions and help shape policies that create measurable change to address threats the ocean faces. We inspire action through discovery and help create engaged, resilient communities.