BCBS MA Offers Riders $31 Bluebikes Credit for National Wellness Month in August

Special to the Sun

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (“Blue Cross”), the title sponsor of Greater Boston’s municipally owned bike-sharing system, is launching the program to encourage active transportation and support healthier lifestyles across Metro Boston.

How it works: Beginning Aug. 1, individuals can redeem the $31 credit – equivalent to $1 per day throughout National Wellness Month – by entering code BLUECROSSMARIDE in the “Rewards” section of the Bluebikes app, while supplies last.

The credit can be applied toward any combination of Bluebikes trips, whether used all at once or across multiple rides.

Credits can be used for pedal and ebikes across all 550 stations in 13 municipalities, including Arlington, Boston, Brookline, Cambridge, Chelsea, Everett, Malden, Medford, Newton, Revere, Salem, Somerville and Watertown.

Once redeemed, the credit will be added to the rider’s account and remain valid for 12 months from the time of redemption.

Riders also are encouraged to share their wellness journeys using #WhyIBikeBlue on social media to inspire others throughout the month.

What they’re saying: “At Blue Cross, we believe that small daily choices, like biking to work or taking a ride with friends, can have a powerful impact on health. We’re proud to make it easier for our communities to get outside, get active and feel good, one ride at a time,” said Jeff Bellows, vice president of corporate citizenship and public affairs at Blue Cross.

Biking’s benefits: Regular physical activity, including biking, is associated with improved cardiovascular health, reduced stress, and enhanced mental wellbeing. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), adults need at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity each week, and even small amounts can deliver health benefits.

By the numbers: Since becoming title sponsor in 2018, Blue Cross has provided thousands of free and discounted rides to promote healthier lifestyles and access to biking, contributing to more than 22 million rides overall.

Operated by Lyft, Bluebikes is municipally owned by 13 cities and towns in eastern Massachusetts and jointly managed by the Cities of Boston, Cambridge, Everett and Somerville, and the Town of Brookline.

Bluebikes is public transportation by bike. The system is municipally owned by thirteen cities and towns in eastern Massachusetts, jointly managed by the Cities of Boston, Cambridge, Everett, and Somerville and the Town of Brookline, and operated under contract by Lyft. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts is the system’s title sponsor. Riders can find 550 stations and 5,300 bikes, including ebikes, across the thirteen municipalities: Arlington, Boston, Brookline, Cambridge, Chelsea, Everett, Medford, Malden, Newton, Revere, Salem, Somerville, and Watertown. Since 2011, riders have taken more than 25 million trips on Bluebikes. For more information about Bluebikes, visit bluebikes.com.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (bluecrossma.org) is a community-focused, tax-paying, not-for-profit health plan headquartered in Boston. We are committed to showing up for everyone like they’re the only one and guiding our members to the exceptional health care they deserve – affordably, equitably and seamlessly. In keeping with our commitment, we are rated among the nation’s best health plans for member satisfaction and quality. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and LinkedIn.