Champagne and Wine Bar atop CitizenM Hotel Opens on Newbury

Big Heart Hospitality, the award-winning restaurant group led by chef and restaurateur Tiffani Faison, is bringing its beloved Champagne and wine bar, Bubble Bath, to new heights— literally— to the top of citizenM hotel at 408 Newbury Street this August. Bubble Bath Back Bay now adds sweeping views of the Boston skyline and the Charles River to its flirtatious charm, craveable snacks and effervescent energy – no special occasion required.

Bubble Bath, Big Heart Hospitality’s signature wine bar, was first introduced at High Street Place, a playful destination for great pours and cheeky snacks. This exciting evolution of the brand is amplifying the experience with an expanded wine list and the addition of a full cocktail program. The beverage menu – spanning over 100 labels – is driven by integrity and intention, while the “bites” program is bold yet breezy: assertive, fresh and built for snacking. The menu leans heavily into dips, salads and elevated finger foods that pair perfectly with a glass or bottle of bubbles. Standouts include Greek salad bites, cucumber with whipped feta, kalamata powder and herbs, Ventresca tuna salad and whipped lemon mayo and a chicken “tikka” salad with yogurt, sultanas, mint and cilantro.

Guests can build their own perfect canape experience from a rotating list of “fancy finger sammies” like smoked salmon & brillat savarin with dill, pickled red onion and cucumber, speck & sottocenere with honey, or the indulgent mini lobster bun with sherry and brown butter aioli. Also on offer- salt and vinegar fries with martini aioli, crispy pau with foie gras mousse and cherry jam.

At Bubble Bath Back Bay, caviar “tea service” shines. Delivered with just the right amount of flair and irreverence, it includes the options of creative accoutrements such as mini biscuits and cannoli as well as pairing options of Champagne or vodka.

The 108-seat indoor space features dusty pink banquettes, oversized windows framing the best views in Boston, and a playful, immersive design inspired the joy of Champagne, replete with a “bubbled” ceiling. The seasonal patio seats 81, bathing guests in an immersive and unobstructed view of the Charles River to Bunker Hill and all of Back Bay. Equal parts glamorous and welcoming, Bubble Bath Back Bay is designed for those who like their leisure with a little sparkle.

“Bubble Bath was never just about Champagne,” says chef and restaurateur Tiffani Faison. “It’s about joy, about creating a place where people feel welcome to indulge, celebrate, and connect. At this location, we’ve added more of everything: more views, more bubbles, more beauty and more fun.”

“citizenM is all about offering exceptional experiences in unforgettable spaces — and Bubble Bath is exactly that,” said Lennert de Jong, CEO of citizenM. “We’re thrilled to welcome this vibrant, joyful concept to the top of our Back Bay hotel. With unmatched views, bold flavors, and a playful spirit, it’s a perfect complement to our vision of affordable luxury and memorable stays.”

Whether you’re toasting something big or it’s just a Thursday afternoon, Bubble Bath Back Bay invites guests to sip, snack and soak it all in.

citizenM was launched in 2008 with a purpose – to disrupt the traditional, stale hotel industry. Rattan Chadha – the founder of the global fashion brand Mexx – was inspired by his employees to create a hotel for today’s frequent travellers, giving them everything they need and nothing they don’t. This means central locations in the world’s most exciting cities, but at an affordable price. Not just a place to sleep, but somewhere to work, relax and play – just like home. Somewhere with superfast free Wi-Fi, tech that makes life easy, and world-class art that isn’t ‘hotel art’. A room with an ultra-comfortable XL bed to crash in, and a powerful rain shower to wake-up in. Rattan Chadha called this ‘affordable luxury for the people’.