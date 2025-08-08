Copley Square Bos Tix Booth Reopens After Five Years

Courtesy of ArtsBoston

ArtsBoston’s newly renovated Copley Square BosTix Booth returned to service on Thursday, July 31, after being closed for the past five years.

The iconic booth, which was designed by the late architect Graham Gund and opened in 1995, closed during the pandemic and has remained dormant since during its reconstruction.

This occasion also coincided with Harry Potter’s birthday, and in celebration of this milestone, ArtsBoston and the Emerson Colonial Theatre offered cupcakes, games, giveaways, and exclusive in-person ticket deals for ‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child,’ coming this fall to Boston.