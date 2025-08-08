Fortune Tellers Intend to Set up Shop on Newbury Street

By Dan Murphy

A pair of fortune tellers intend to set up shop on the fourth floor of 361 Newbury St., according to the applicant who appeared at the monthly meeting of the Neighborhood of the Back Bay’s Licensing and Building Use Committee held virtually on Monday, Aug. 4.

​A mother-and-daughter duo of self-described “spiritualists” will offer palm readings, tarot card readings, and ‘energy’ readings by appointment only. The proposed hours of operation are noon to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and noon to 7 p.m. on Sunday. Clients must be 18 years or older, or have permission from their parents, to patronize the business.

​If approved by the city, the business wouldn’t offer clients any medicine or injections (and no food would be served there), said the applicant, and the operation is expected to generate minimal trash.

​Conrad Armstrong , committee chair, told the applicant he would inform them of NABB’s position on their application with the city (i.e. to oppose or not oppose it) by Friday, Aug. 15.