Longtime Environment and Climate Expert Kris Sarri Named Massachusetts State Director of The Nature Conservancy

Special to Sun

Kristen ‘Kris’ Sarri has been named The Nature Conservancy’s new Massachusetts State Director, bringing 30 years of deep knowledge about environmental nonprofit work and government leadership to the role and a passion for improving the livelihoods of communities and protecting nature.

Sarri most recently served as the USAID Acting Chief Climate Officer and Senior Advisor for Climate and Environment in the Bureau for Resilience, Environment and Food Security. She was also President Biden’s nominee for Assistant Secretary of State for Oceans and International Environmental and Scientific Affairs.

Prior to joining USAID, Sarri served as President and CEO of the National Marine Sanctuary Foundation in Silver Spring, MD. During her tenure, she transformed the organization into a leading voice for the conservation and restoration of U.S. waters, working closely with local communities. She also has served in a senior leadership role in the U.S. Department of the Interior, the Office of Management and Budget and the U.S. Department of Commerce.

She spent eight years in the U.S. Senate where she was on the Professional Staff of the Senate Commerce Committee with responsibility for the Oceans, Atmosphere, Fisheries, and Coast Guard Subcommittee; served as a Senior Policy Advisor to Senator Jack Reed; and the Legislative Director of the Northeast-Midwest Senate Coalition.

“I’m excited to step into this role at such a pivotal moment for nature conservation and climate resilience in Massachusetts,” Sarris said in a press release. “I look forward to working in close partnership with our Board of Trustees and staff, whose leadership and deep commitment are instrumental in forging innovative conservation strategies across the Commonwealth and driving impact for people and nature. Together, I’m confident we can significantly accelerate the pace of progress, tackling the biggest threats to the environment and ensuring its vital benefits are protected for generations to come.”

A native of Ann Arbor, Mich., her early life was shaped by a strong sense of service and a deep love for the outdoors, particularly the ocean. Her passion for the natural world, combined with her parents’ emphasis on service, led her to pursue a Bachelor of Arts degree from Washington University, where she majored in Biology and minored in Political Science. She went on to earn two master’s degrees from the University of Michigan: a Master of Science in Natural Resources and a Master of Public Health.

Sarri is an avid SCUBA diver. She and her husband, Drew, as well as their rescue cats and dogs, are relocating to Boston from Silver Spring, Md.

Founded in the U.S. through grassroots action in 1951, The Nature Conservancy (TNC) is a self-described “global environmental nonprofit working to create a world where people and nature can thrive.”