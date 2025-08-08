News in Brief

Summer concert series at South End Library Park continues

Friends of the South End Library are sponsoring a series of summer concerts, featuring Pat Loomis & Friends playing jazz and blues, on Tuesdays, Aug. 12 and 26, beginning at 6:30 p.m. in South End Library Park.

Charlesgate Farmers Market Open Sundays

The Charlesgate Farmers Market returns this summer to Charlesgate Park. The market will be held Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. until October 12 under the Bowker Overpass at Commonwealth Avenue between Charlesgate East and Charlesgate West with easy access from the communities of the Back Bay, the Fenway and Kenmore Square.

BHCC Collaborates with Labcorp on New Simulation Lab in Chelsea

Bunker Hill Community College (BHCC), in collaboration with Labcorp, a global leader of innovative and comprehensive laboratory services, celebrated a new chapter in clinical education with the unveiling of a brand-new simulation lab on its Chelsea campus on May 13. The unique public-private collaboration enables BHCC students to acquire essential clinical phlebotomy skills through hands-on learning while creating a pathway to potential employment opportunities with Labcorp.

“Labcorp is dedicated to shaping the future of healthcare by investing in both education and experiential learning,” said Bill Haas, Senior Vice President of Labcorp’s Northeast Division. “The simulation lab empowers students to translate their academic knowledge into practical skills, preparing them to deliver exceptional care in real-world clinical settings.”

BHCC offers four programs within the medical laboratory science industry, including the Phlebotomy Technician Certificate program. The course covers processes and procedures, safety protocols, quality assurance and precautions, venipuncture skills, terminology, and related anatomy and physiology. Upon completing the training, students can then take their lab assessments and be assigned to their clinical placements on campus.

“We struggle to find clinical phlebotomy placements for our students, and the Labcorp simulation lab is a dream come true because our students get hands-on experience with a trusted provider of lab services right on campus,” said Dean of Workforce and Economic Development Kristen McKenna.