BSHC Awarded $50,000 Grant from PLAN MA & RI for Caregiving Services

Special to the Sun

Boston Senior Home Care (BSHC), a trusted provider of home- and community-based services, has been awarded a $50,000 grant from Planned Lifetime Assistance Network of Massachusetts and Rhode Island, Inc. (PLAN of MA & RI) to advance initiatives supporting family caregivers.

“With caregiving often presenting significant financial and emotional challenges, this award reflects the essential role that family caregivers play in our communities,” said Margaret Hogan, Chief Executive Officer of BSHC. “We are grateful to PLAN of MA & RI for their generous support and for recognizing the importance of strengthening resources for caregivers.”

Joan McGrath, Chief Executive Officer of PLAN of MA & RI, underscored the organization’s commitment to partnering with mission-aligned nonprofits. “We are honored to support BSHC as they work to bolster services for family caregivers,” McGrath said. “Our trusted fiduciary services offer peace of mind to families concerned about protecting their loved ones’ financial well-being. Collaborating with BSHC allows us to help create a more complete support system that addresses both everyday needs and long-term planning.”

This grant unites two organizations dedicated to supporting vulnerable populations and the people who care for them. PLAN of MA & RI specializes in providing quality trustee and fiduciary services, helping families secure the financial future of loved ones with disabilities. Their services complement BSHC’s mission of ensuring that older adults and people with disabilities, particularly those of limited means, can remain at home and in the community with dignity and independence.

Boston Senior Home Care (BSHC) is a private, nonprofit human services agency based in Boston. Since 1974, it has been dedicated to making a difference by connecting older adults and individuals with disabilities with social services and resources to help them live independently. BSHC also provides support and guidance to caregivers by helping them care for their loved ones while focusing on their self-care needs. For more information, visit bshcinfo.org.

PLAN of MA & RI is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with origins dating back to the 1960s, when a group of parents of children with various physical, mental, and behavioral challenges assembled to plan for the future. Incorporated in 1971, PLAN is recognized today as an expert in operating Special Needs Pooled Trusts.

PLAN of MA & RI proudly serves people with disabilities – whether due to illness, injury, or age – helping them preserve assets, protect access to public benefits, and live well. PLAN of MA & RI is a professional trustee providing quality trustee/fiduciary services to individuals and their families through sound and thoughtful trust administration and compassionate, caring social service support. Licensed social workers assess the beneficiary’s living situation, needs, and current benefits and make recommendations and referrals to services that improve the person’s quality of life.

PLAN of MA & RI has offices at Two Adams Place, Suite 110, Quincy, MA 02169, and at One Richmond Square, Suite 225W, Providence, RI 02906. For more information, please call (617) 244-5552/(401) 234-8444 or visit https://www.planofma-ri.org/.