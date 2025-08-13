Local Leaders Support Governor Signing Updated Shield Law

Special to the Sun

Last week, Governor Maura Healey signed the updated Shield Law, which prevents the disclosure of sensitive data, such as a physician’s name, and formally establishes that abortions are to be provided in emergencies due to medical necessity.

Additionally, the law prohibits Massachusetts state or local authorities from cooperating with any federal or out-of-state investigation into health care services that are legally protected in Massachusetts, such as abortion care.

“Massachusetts will always be a state where patients can access high-quality health care and providers are able to do their jobs without government interference,” said Healey. “From the moment Roe was overturned, we stepped up to pass strong protections for patients and providers, and with President Trump and his allies continuing their assaults on health care, we’re taking those protections to the next level. No one is going to prevent the people of Massachusetts from getting the health care they need.”

The Shield Act 2.0 is a critical defense against the attacks that the federal government continues to make against women and the LGBTQ+ community, said Representative Marjorie Decker, House Chair, Joint Committee on Public Health.

“This legislation sends a clear message: we will protect the rights, safety, and privacy of our residents. It ensures that patients and providers are shielded from political interference,

legal intimidation, and unlawful out-of-state overreach,” said Senator Lydia Edwards, State Senator for the Third Suffolk District. “In Massachusetts, we believe health care decisions should be made in consultation with medical professionals—not dictated by partisan agendas. Here, your choices remain between you and your doctor, and we will fight to keep it that way.”

The law also directs the Department of Public Health to create a technical advisory group that will provide support to businesses on implementing privacy protections for storing or managing electronic medical records related to reproductive and gender-affirming

health care.

“This law is a landmark victory for health care, human dignity, and the providers and patients who deserve to live free from fear,” said Jordina Shanks, CEO of Fenway Health. “At Fenway Health, we see every day how essential it is that people can access gender-affirming care without threats, delays, or discrimination. This law ensures that clinicians can focus on healing, that families can choose the care that’s right for them while remaining protected, and that Massachusetts stands as a national beacon of equity and compassion. We are deeply grateful to Governor Healey, Senator Cindy Friedman, and all the champions who made this possible.”