News in Brief

Ward 4 Ice Cream Social set for Aug. 16 in Titus Sparrow Park

The 14th annual Ward 4 Ice Cream Social, co-hosted by Mayor Michelle Wu, takes place Saturday, Aug. 16, from 2-4 p.m. in Titus Sparrow Park, located at 75 West Rutland Square.

Charlesgate Farmers Market Open Sundays

The Charlesgate Farmers Market returns this summer to Charlesgate Park. The market will be held Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. until October 12 under the Bowker Overpass at Commonwealth Avenue between Charlesgate East and Charlesgate West with easy access from the communities of the Back Bay, the Fenway and Kenmore Square.

Summer concert series at South End Library Park concludes

Friends of the South End Library is sponsoring its final summer concert, featuring Pat Loomis & Friends playing jazz and blues, on Tuesday, Aug. 26, beginning at 6:30 p.m. in South End Library Park.