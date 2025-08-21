News in Brief

55 Bus Route Coalition meeting set for Aug. 25 at Fenway CDC’s office

The 55 Bus Route Coalition of residents and neighborhood partners facilitated by the Fenway CDC (Community Development Corporation) will hold its next coalition meeting in-person on Monday, Aug. 25, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Fenway CDC’s office on the lower level of 70 Burbank St.

​This meeting is intended as a time to talk strategy and make a plan for how the community can show support for the coalition’s work.

If you can’t make it but would still like to be involved in the coalition’s efforts this fall, contact Jamie Culbertson via email at [email protected] or by phone at (617) 807-0724.

Fenway NIC to hold Sept. 9 hybrid meeting

The Fenway Neighborhood Improvement Committee (NIC) will hold a hybrid meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 9, at 6 p.m., which meets in person in the Steve Heck Room on the first floor of 1140 Boylston St.

​Besides community updates, the meeting will include Berklee President Jim Lucchese, who joined the institution as its fifth president in January, to share a few thoughts and meet neighbors. Refreshments will also be served.

​R.S.V.P at: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfBQoDWBQyXvBS-Yq8m9qVo9S9K8N4xh96JKilnt8TnDQ3A9A/viewform. (For those who indicate attendance via Zoom, a meeting link will be sent closer to the meeting date.)

NABB to hold forum on ending homelessness Sept. 18 at Copley BPL

The Neighborhood Association of the Back Bay (NABB) will present its annual housing forum, called ‘How Boston Neighborhoods are Helping to Solve the Homelessness Crisis,’ on Thursday , Sept 18, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Copley Branch of the Boston Public Library at 700 Boylston St.

​The forum will be moderated by Lynn Jolicoeur, WBUR senior producer, and panelists will include Sheila Dillon, the City’s Chief of Housing; and Lyndia Downie, CEO of the Pine Street Inn, among others who will present community experiences with the development of affordable and supportive housing. Models from Back Bay, Beacon Hill and Jamaica Plain will be featured; formerly homeless tenants will tell of their stories; and President Trump’s new executive order concerning homelessness will be discussed.

Register online for the forum at: https://bpl.bibliocommons.com/events/689656df4afabc39de501846

Summer concert series at South End Library Park concludes

Friends of the South End Library is sponsoring its final summer concert, featuring Pat Loomis & Friends playing jazz and blues, on Tuesday, Aug. 26, beginning at 6:30 p.m. in South End Library Park.

Freisinger Chamber Orchestra in concert Sept. 6 at First Church

First Church in Boston, located at 66 Marlborough St., will welcome Freisinger Chamber Orchestra in concert on Saturday, Sept. 6, from 1 to 3 p.m.

​The program will include Kodaly: Galanta Dances;

Richard Strauss: final trio from the opera Der Rosenkavalier; and Beethoven: Symphony no. 3, Eroica, along with an intermission.

​There is a suggested donation per person of $20/$10 students, but all are welcome. Tickets are available at the door only, just before the concert.

​Visit FreisingerChamberOrchestra.org for more information on FCO.

Charlesgate Farmers Market Open Sundays

The Charlesgate Farmers Market returns this summer to Charlesgate Park. The market will be held Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. until October 12 under the Bowker Overpass at Commonwealth Avenue between Charlesgate East and Charlesgate West with easy access from the communities of the Back Bay, the Fenway and Kenmore Square.

Beacon Hill Village to offer panel discussion Sept. 22

Beacon Hill Village presents ‘Living Well Ending Well Season Kickoff: Falls Prevention Panel’ on Monday, Sept. 22, from 2 to 3:30 p.m.

In recognition of Falls Prevention Week this September, Beacon Hill Village (BHV), in partnership with Boston Public Library (BPL), will be hosting a Falls Prevention Panel at the BPL Central Branch. This panel includes three experts in their fields providing different perspectives on the topic of falls prevention. This session of Living Well Ending Well will be moderated by BHV’s Executive Director, Melissa Interess, LICSW.

Panelists will include Dr. Rachel Wadkins, who specializes in neurological and vestibular rehabilitation at Massachusetts General Hospital; Cindy Sullivan , who specializes in Midlife and Senior Fitness with a focus on exercises for the Total Body including strength, balance, endurance and flexibility, with private or group classes; and Dr. Anand Bery, a neurologist and otoneurologist with unique subspecialty fellowship training in neuro-vestibular and balance disorders.

The panel session will last 60 minutes, followed by questions from the audience. Additional resources will also be available afterwards.

Advance online registration required through the BHV website at beaconhillvillage.org, or by calling Beacon Hill Village at 617-723-9713. Registrants will receive a reminder with event information via email the day prior to the program.

WLP’s Spaghetti Dinner returns Oct. 9 to Fairmont Copley Plaza Hotel

Women’s Lunch Place’s annual Spaghetti Dinner will take place 6 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 9, in the grand ballroom of the Fairmont Copley Plaza Hotel, located at 138 St. James Ave. This year’s event is called ‘At the Table Together.’

​Visit https://womenslunchplace.org/spaghetti-dinner to reserve a seat for the event, or to learn about sponsorship opportunities.