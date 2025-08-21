T Set to Extend Subway, Some Bus Service on Friday and Saturday Nights Beginning Aug. 24

By Dan Murphy

The MBTA is slated to make some significant service changes beginning Aug. 24, with subway service and service on certain bus routes extended by nearly one hour on Friday and Saturday nights.

The schedules for some bus routes will be extended by nearly an hour, seven days a week, and service on specific ferry routes will be extended Monday and Tuesday nights, according to the T’s legislative briefing on Aug. 18.

Due to the “heavy rail frequency enabled by new fleet performance and track infrastructure work,” the Orange line has seen weekday trips increased by 9 percent while its weekday peak headways decreased by 30 seconds.

​On the Red line, weekday trips have increased by 3 percent as weekday peak headways decreased by 30 seconds, and the Blue line also saw improved weekday frequency.

​Additionally, the T has implemented recent fare initiatives, including contactless payment; an income-eligible, reduced fare program; the hiring of fare engagement representatives; and the implementation of new commuter rail faregates.

​(Keolis faregates have been installed at North Station and are now being installed at South Station, while faregates are in te planning stages at Back Bay and Ruggles stations.)

​Meanwhile, the T has also introduced a new fare engagement team to educate and assist riders, as well to ensure that rider have paid their fares.