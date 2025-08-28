Sheriff Steve Tompkins steps away from position

Suffolk County Sheriff Steven Tompkins has agreed to step away from his position until the federal case against him is resolved. In the meantime, the role will be filled by the Special Sheriff, Mark Lawhorne, consistent with state law.

“The allegations against Sheriff Tompkins are serious,” said Governor Maura Healey. “The Suffolk County Sheriff is responsible for managing more than a thousand employees, hundreds of inmates and programs that are essential to public safety and rehabilitation.

It is a full-time job that demands full time attention. The people of Massachusetts need to be able to trust in the integrity of the criminal justice system and that their elected officials are fully engaged in the work of serving the public.”

“This is the right step for the Sheriff’s Office and the public as a whole, as it avoids prolonged proceedings before the Supreme Judicial Court,” said Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell.