Commuter Rail Fare Gates Coming to South Station  

Special to the Sun

Installation of new Commuter Rail fare gates began at South Station, with the goal of gates being operational this winter. This important improvement follows the successful introduction of fare gates at North Station in 2022.

There will be minimal impacts to Commuter Rail service during construction, however riders will see construction activity in sections of the South Station concourse. “Installing fare gates at South Station, our busiest Station, will help ensure fares are appropriately collected. These fares support our operations budget and are important to continuing the delivery of safe, reliable and more frequent rail service,” said MBTA General Manager and CEO Phillip Eng. “The public has a right to expect us to do our part and to ensure revenue is collected. These gates, including fully accessible ones, are another step towards delivering a best-in-class transportation system that the public deserves.”

The gates will improve fare collection, replace platform ticket checks, and create a more consistent fare-paying experience for passengers across transit modes. The design and configuration of the fare gates was developed with riders’ needs in mind, and builds on the lessons learned during the implementation of gates at North Station, where passengers have tapped tickets or passes 14 million times since the gates opened. The design also follows industry standards and global best practices in fare collection.

The South Station fare gate layout features 40 gates installed around the concourse area, including 11 wider, accessible gates that allow sufficient room for wheelchairs, scooters, bicycles, luggage, and strollers. Construction will be staged to ensure riders can access their trains.

As each section is completed, that area will reopen before the work moves to the next section of the concourse. We look forward to allowing our riders the opportunity to try the new gates before they become operational. Staff will be available to help any riders with questions about navigating the station during and after construction. Once the fare gates are operational, riders will notice the following fare collection changes: Riders will be required to tap or scan their tickets or passes to enter and exit at South Station.

Riders will still need to show tickets to conductors on board to verify that their ticket zone matches their trip. Riders who arrive at South Station without tickets will be required to purchase them through the mTicket app or from a staff member stationed at the gates. Amtrak passengers will be able to use their tickets to pass through the fare gates in the same way as Commuter Rail riders.