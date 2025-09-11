Governor Healey Celebrates Hasbro’s Decision to Relocate Headquarters to Massachusetts

Special to the Sun

Governor Maura Healey is celebrating Hasbro, Inc.’s announcement that the company has signed a lease to relocate its Rhode Island operations to Massachusetts, comprised of the primary headquarters for Hasbro’s toy, board game and licensing businesses, and a majority of corporate services. This move is expected to bring at least 700 jobs to Massachusetts. The Healey-Driscoll Administration has been working closely with Hasbro while the company evaluated where to relocate its headquarters.

“We are thrilled that Hasbro has chosen Massachusetts as the home of its new headquarters, and we’re ready to support the hundreds of jobs they will create here,” said Governor Healey. “We’re proud to welcome this iconic company to Team Massachusetts — where we are number one for education, health care and innovation, and ranked the best state to live in, to raise a family, to be a woman and to be a working parent. I’m grateful for the leadership of Chris Cocks and his team at Hasbro, and for the hard work of my economic development team that helped make this possible.”

Hasbro is the latest company to choose to start, relocate or grow in Massachusetts. Just last month, Keurig Dr Pepper announced they are acquiring JDE Peet’s and basing the global headquarters for their Global Coffee Co in Burlington, Massachusetts. Earlier this year, LEGO opened its new U.S. headquarters in Boston, supporting 800 jobs. Biogen is planning a new global headquarters and innovation hub in Kendall square.